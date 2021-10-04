DAR, Battlefield Trust join forces to honor America’s founding people, places

Famed for its role in the American Civil War, Virginia is the state whose ground was most fought over during the four years of America’s deadliest conflict.

But earlier, it was a cradle of liberty, home to the author of the Declaration of Independence, the commander in chief of the Continental Army and the first U.S. president, and the father of the U.S. Constitution and author of the Bill of Rights.

Now, to mark the 250th anniversary of the nation’s birth, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the American Battlefield Trust have teamed up to plan digital interpretation of the founders’ stories and preserve sites where patriots fought against Great Britain.

As the nation prepares for #America250 in 2026, the trust and DAR say they are uniting to seek powerful ways to remember the valor of that founding generation.

“American independence was not preordained,” the two national nonprofits said in a statement. “It was won on the battlefield by brave volunteers willing to sacrifice everything for an ideal, a hope and the promise of liberty.”