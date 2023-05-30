Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Several applications have been filed for multiple rezoning requests to allow the construction of data centers in Spotsylvania County.

Earlier this month, tech giant Amazon filed four rezoning requests for data centers. Another company also filed a rezoning request for data centers in an unrelated development.

The requests are not unexpected, as county officials have made clear their interest in data centers, going so far as to amend the Comprehensive Plan to lure the tech industry to Spotsylvania.

The Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning in February, changing 314 acres between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95 in Thornburg from agricultural to industrial to allow the building of a 2.9-million-square-foot “corporate technology campus.” The planned development would be north of the intersection of Mudd Tavern and Morris roads on property that borders U.S. 1, Riverview Elementary, Thornburg Middle, Hickory Ridge Road and North Roxbury Mill Road.

The county now has several data center campus rezoning requests on its plate. Spotsylvania’s Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors will hold public hearings on the requests, which will require approval from a majority of supervisors before construction can begin.

Summit Crossing Tech Campus

Amazon is seeking a rezoning for property in the Massaponax area from rural district to industrial “in order to develop an industrial campus consisting of data center and light public utility facilities,” according to the application.

The Summit Crossing Tech Campus proposal calls for 2.1 million square feet of data center warehouses to be built on 231 acres off Summit Crossing Road.

The property is partly wooded and open land with streams and wetlands, and is bordered by the Summit Station Farm and Foundry Run neighborhood to the north and Summit Homes Estates to the southeast. Other neighboring properties include a farm, the CSX railroad and vacant land.

As currently zoned, the property can be developed with 62 houses or a repair service business. Access to the campus would be from Summit Crossing Road.

The project would be built in phases, with the first totaling 900,000 square feet of data centers. The developer estimates it would take 10 to 15 years to complete the campus.

Carter’s Store Tech Campus

Amazon seeks to build another data center campus on 313 acres along Flippo Drive, east of I–95. The company is asking the county to rezone the property from rural to industrial.

The Carter’s Store Tech Campus plan calls for 2.6 million square feet of data center warehouses to be built on the site through 2035.

The property is partly wooded and open space with wetlands and is bordered by vacant land, businesses, the Lancaster Gates neighborhood and the property for the proposed Summit Crossing Tech campus.

Cosner Tech Campus

Amazon has requested a rezoning for 329 acres along Massaponax Church Road for a third data center campus. The company wants the county to rezone the property from mixed-use to industrial to build the Cosner Tech Campus, east of I–95 and just south of the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Access to the tech campus would be from Massaponax Church Road.

Like the others, the Cosner campus would be built in phases with a total build-out of 1.9 million square feet of data centers. The first phase would total 900,000 square feet of data centers. Total build-out would happen over a 10- to 15-year period.

The property is undeveloped with open land, woods and wetlands. It is surrounded by vacant land, the Lancaster Gates neighborhood, the hospital, Penske Truck Leasing, the Trivett’s Furniture distribution facility and the Harris Teeter distribution center.

Also bordering the property is Alexander’s Crossing, a mixed-use development under construction. The development is expected to include 2,607 houses, townhouses and apartments, assisted living units and 1.6 million square feet of commercial space on 701 acres.

The property’s current zoning allows for large mixed-used development similar to Alexander’s Crossing.

Orrock Tech Campus

A fourth Amazon rezoning request involves a data center campus in Spotsylvania and Caroline counties.

According to Amazon’s application, the data center campus “bifurcates both Spotsylvania and Caroline counties” with approximately 158 acres being located in Spotsylvania and about 920.50 acres in Caroline.

The request calls for about 4.5 million square feet of data center warehouses to be built on the Caroline property. The Spotsylvania property would provide utilities for the Caroline data centers.

Amazon has filed a rezoning request for the Caroline property from agricultural to planned innovation, research and technology park.

The Spotsylvania request seeks rezoning from agricultural to industrial. The property is in Spotsylvania’s primary development boundary, with its current agricultural zoning permitting up to 32 single-family houses.

The Spotsylvania project calls for housing such utilities as generators and transmission lines, which would be built on 14 acres of “unimproved land” off Orrock Road.

The property is a mix of wooded and open land, with wetlands and streams.

Orrock Road would be widened and include an entrance to the data center campus.

According to the application, the property is surrounded by vacant land and developed properties such as Dominion Raceway, Attkisson Truck & Equipment Sales, Camping World and Hilldrup’s Roll Off Service. The remainder of the data center complex covers property to the east of the Spotsylvania land.

The data center complex would have access via Stonewall Jackson Road in Caroline and Mallard Road in Spotsylvania.

The application states that the Spotsylvania property would be developed in phases “as needed.”

Hunters Ridge

Another rezoning request for a data center has been filed in Spotsylvania, but is unrelated to the Amazon developments.

King George County-based group Hunters Ridge LLC is asking Spotsylvania to rezone 127 acres from rural to industrial in order to build data centers.

The group filed the rezoning request May 15.

No details for the project plans were included in the rezoning request.

The property, just south of Overview and Mills drives, and east of Cosner Drive, is in the county’s technology zone. The property is partly wooded, and is bordered mostly by several vacant parcels along with a former mattress factory.