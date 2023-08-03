The opening date and time of the Interstate 95 express lanes extension in Stafford County has been announced, with the lengthened electronic toll lanes anticipated to open on Aug. 17.

The day before the planned opening of the extended toll lanes, transportation officials, along with Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other Virginia elected officials, will mark the occasion with a ribbon cutting.

Express lanes operator Transurban said in a Thursday news release that the $670 million, 10-mile extension of reversible lanes in Stafford is expected to open for southbound traffic at 10 p.m. on Aug. 17. The extended lanes are scheduled to open to northbound traffic the following morning.

The two new reversible lanes will run on the same schedule as the overall express lanes network.

Construction will continue on new access points along the extension corridor. That work is slated to wrap up later this year.

Transurban says the extension will add 66% more capacity during peak times and move 30% more vehicles along the corridor.

Work on the extension started in 2019, five years after the opening of the express lanes, which replaced the formerly free HOV lanes to create an electronically tolled network running to the Capital Beltway.

This extension is the second addition since the toll lanes opened. The first, shorter extension was added after traffic problems emerged at the Route 610 terminus area soon after the express lanes opened.

Work on the extension project has been part of a larger I-95 construction zone that includes the Rappahannock River crossing project.

The crossing project added three new lanes to southbound I-95 between U.S. 17 and State Route 3, with the northbound expansion expected to be completed in 2024.