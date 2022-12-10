Daughter switches careers, plans to join mother in nursing

As Kaitlin Swanton watched her parents leave for work every day during the early stages of COVID-19, she saw them risk their lives to care for patients while she sat on the couch of their Spotsylvania County home, taking remote college classes toward her English degree.

The experience created a disconnect that she couldn’t shake. She was planning to work in public relations or marketing, and as she thought about writing press releases about the lives of others, she needed to do something more active with her own.

“I felt like I had an able mind and an able body, and I wanted to make a difference and help people,” Kaitlin said.

Her decision to become a nurse and work in health care—as the pandemic caused hordes of others to leave it—is but one part of the story.

Swanton is leaning toward the same specialized field as her mother, working in the same unit where, in July 2000, she entered the world seven weeks early, weighing only 3 pounds.

“It feels like we are completing a circle here,” said her mother, Kristin Swanton, a nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at Mary Washington Hospital. “I never thought she would jump into nursing because it never interested her. As a matter of fact, she was very squeamish about blood, anything like that, and she’s always been a gifted writer.”

But as the world has seen hundreds of times over, the pandemic changed many people’s lives.

Terrifying transition

Early on, Kaitlin Swanton dreamed of seeing her face on television. She wanted to be a news broadcaster with Channel 4 in Washington.

She was working toward her English degree at George Mason University, studying business writing and public relations. When the pandemic hit, she came home from Fairfax and camped out on the couch to do her work remotely.

Her parents couldn’t do the same.

Her father, John, is a respiratory therapist at Mary Washington. He’s among the legions of providers who, in those first horrible months, tried every technique possible to keep people breathing as COVID ravaged their lungs. In the NICU unit, her mother had been practicing similar goals her entire career. She works with the tiniest patients, coaxing premature babies to breathe on their own and bulk up their little bodies.

Kaitlin thought about switching career plans, but was too “terrified” to make the transition.

“Eventually I decided … if I go into nursing and I make it, I will never think about English again and if I don’t go into nursing and I stick with English, I will think about nursing every single day,” she said. “It took me a year to build up that confidence to just leave it all and start doing the prerequisites for nursing.”

‘Baby Swanton’

Kaitlin was on the verge of her senior year in college when she made the bold switch. Her mother’s jaw dropped to the floor, then she reminded her daughter of her squeamish nature.

Kaitlin said she’d been watching every YouTube video on “the grossest things in the medical world” and told her mother she thought she could handle it.

“I said, OK, that’s fine,” the mother said, and things quickly progressed.

Kaitlin got her paperwork in order, got the prerequisites she needed and entered the nursing program at Germanna Community College. She also is part of the bridge program between Germanna and Mary Washington Hospital. She’s paid as a nurse’s assistant and gets exposure to various departments while working with other providers.

That included a stint in NICU where nurses there, who remembered her from 22 years ago, called her “Baby Swanton.”

‘She’s lived it’

Kristin Swanton, who’s 54, has spent almost 33 years as a nurse, with 30 of them in the NICU at Mary Washington. She got into the field almost by accident, when her first assignment didn’t feel like the right fit. A supervisor suggested she try the nursery.

“I said I didn’t really know a whole lot about babies, but I’m willing to learn, and I fell in love with it,” she said. “For some reason, it seemed like the sicker babies came along when I was working.”

She found such a niche with preemies that she transferred from Salisbury, Maryland, to Baltimore and later to Fredericksburg, specifically to work in NICU units.

Meanwhile, she and John met, married and tried to have a baby. When she was pregnant with Kaitlin, she developed hypertension and the baby had to be delivered about seven weeks early.

Kaitlin was long and lean. Her 3 pounds stretched across 18 inches “make her look like this wire of a baby,” her mother said, and her feet and eyes seemed large for her small body.

She was about the average size of NICU babies, said Erin Koger, a nurse who cared for Kaitlin and has worked in the unit for 25 years.

Kaitlin didn’t need help breathing, but eating was another matter. She was a “feeder/grower,” one who needs to eat and put on weight. For such babies, feeding becomes almost a full-time job for nurses, and later, parents.

Having a premature baby changed Kristin Swanton, personally and professionally. Koger saw it for herself.

“Kristin’s always been an excellent clinician in the NICU and she’s always given top care to all of our babies and families, but when you live the other side of it, it does impact how you deliver care,” Koger said. “It gave her a better understanding, and she’s able to connect with moms because she’s lived it.”

More empathetic

Kaitlin spent about 18 days in the NICU. At home, her mother lived the same routine she did at work, waking the baby every three hours to get her to eat. She monitored her developmental milestones and advocated for resources when needed.

When she returned to work, she was more empathetic toward her patients.

“I was like, I know exactly what she’s going through, I know exactly why she’s crying,” Kristin said, especially as mothers had to walk out of the hospital without their babies. “I’d say, yes this is going to be the hardest walk of your life, leaving after you’ve delivered, but you’re going to be OK. Everything’s going to be OK.”

Kristin doesn’t always bring up her own experience, but will when she sees someone who needs to hear from a mother who’s been in the same boat.

“If you have a mom who’s just falling apart, I will just sit there with them and say, let’s talk, let’s talk,” she said. “They’ll start talking and for some reason, they unload a lot onto me and I’m able to help them through some things. Their fears, their grief, their anxieties and frustrations.”

Surreal moments

Kaitlin Swanton will graduate from Germanna next December and take tests to become a registered nurse. At this point, she’d like to be a NICU nurse or work in the emergency room because she savors the idea of “hectic environments.”

While she’d like to stay at Mary Washington, she and her mother agree it’s not a good idea for them to work on the same shift. Her mother wants her to have her own experiences, and Kaitlin doesn’t want special treatment because she shares the same last name with two other hospital workers.

“I want someone to treat me exactly like a new nurse,” Kaitlin said, “give me all the criticism, teach me all the things, don’t do me any favors.”

Until then, the mother and daughter may continue to have some surreal moments like the one that happened this summer when they came to the hospital together for work.

“I’m just looking at her, going, huh, this is interesting,” Kristin said. “She was born here and now she’s wearing scrubs and and she’s walking in the hallway, and she’s gonna be a nurse.”

“Then she kind of turns around,” the mother continued, “as she’s getting ready to go down another hallway and says, Bye, Mommy.”