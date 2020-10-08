 Skip to main content
Deadline nearing to enter Fredericksburg Christmas Parade
Deadline nearing to enter Fredericksburg Christmas Parade

Fredericksburg Christmas Parade (copy)

Santa Claus greets the crowd at the Fredericksburg Christmas Parade in downtown Fredericksburg, Virginia on Dec. 7, 2019.

 Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star

The deadline to register floats for the Fredericksburg Christmas Parade is approaching.

Registrations will be accepted through Wednesday, Oct. 15

The parade is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. and will be in a reverse format. Floats will be stationed along Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard and attendees will drive by similar to touring a lights display.

The format was implemented to allow spacing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Floats can be registered online at fredericksburgchristmasparade.com

—Taft Coghill

