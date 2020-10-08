Deadline nearing to enter Fredericksburg Christmas Parade

The deadline to register floats for the Fredericksburg Christmas Parade is approaching.

Registrations will be accepted through Wednesday, Oct. 15.

The parade is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. and will be in a reverse format. Floats will be stationed along Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard and attendees will drive by similar to touring a lights display.

The format was implemented to allow spacing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Floats can be registered online at fredericksburgchristmasparade.com.

—Taft Coghill