Death of Stafford man brings Fredericksburg-area COVID-19 toll to 133

Another person has died of COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District, pushing the total to 133 reported deaths since the pandemic began.

The death was a white Stafford County man in his 60s.

Tuesday’s update also reported another 199 cases in the district, pushing the cumulative total to 14,940 cases since the pandemic began.

The total included 6,124 cases in Stafford County; 5,550 in Spotsylvania County; 1,226 in Caroline County; 1,173 in Fredericksburg; and 867 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 3,341 cases in Culpeper County; 2,873 in Fauquier County; 1,197 in Orange County; and 811 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported another 4,561 new cases and 154 new deaths on Tuesday, increasing the total to 407,947 cases and 5,477 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Scott Shenk