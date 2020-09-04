Deaths of men, from 40s to 60s, bring local virus toll to 65

A Stafford County man in his 40s has died from COVID-19, as did a resident from the sixth long-term care facility in the Fredericksburg area to experience a virus-related death.
The death toll in the Rappahannock Area Health District stood at 65 people on Friday, but it does not include at least three people who have died recently at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.
Each time there’s a death, the local health district ensures it meets the definition for a COVID-19-associated mortality, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the health district. “It can take some time” from the initial report to confirmation to the time the death is listed on the Virginia Department of Health website, she said.
For that reason, neither of the two deaths confirmed Tuesday by Woodmont Healthcare Center in Stafford County is included in the tally, Balmes–John said. Dr. Richard Feifer, chief medical officer for Genesis Healthcare, which owns the facility, said in an email that two of the 20 people at Woodmont who tested positive for COVID-19 had died.
In addition, the health district reported Friday that Fredericksburg Health & Rehab, a nursing home in Spotsylvania County, has 36 cases and one death associated with its virus outbreak. That death isn’t reflected in Friday’s count, either.
Friday’s report included the deaths of three men: the Stafford man in his 40s—who was Black and the third person that age to die from the virus in the local health district—and two men in their 60s. One was Black and lived in Stafford; the other white, and a resident of Spotsylvania.
Spotsylvania has reported more cases and deaths than any locality in the health district. Some of that is due to numerous outbreaks, and fatalities, at long-term care facilities. As of Friday, 39 people had died in Spotsylvania; 12 in Stafford; five each in Fredericksburg and Caroline County; and four in King George County.
Whites represent 72 percent of the district’s population and account for 63 percent of the fatalities due to the virus. Rates remain more disproportional with people of color. Blacks make up 20 percent of the local population but 23 percent of deaths and 25 percent of hospitalizations. Latinos make up 11 percent of the local population, but 37 percent of cases and 31 percent of hospitalizations, according to the local health district.
Locally, 41 whites have died; 15 Blacks; eight Latinos; and one Asian or Pacific Islander.
More women continue to be diagnosed with the disease locally, by a margin of 53 percent to 47 percent, but more men have died from it. The death toll as of Friday was 40 men, 25 women.
Also as of Friday, there were 27 new local positive cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 4,579 cases. That included 1,863 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,752 in Stafford County; 488 in Fredericksburg; 270 in Caroline County; and 206 in King George County.
In the last seven days, 7.6 percent of all those tested locally for the virus had positive results. That’s slightly lower than the state average, which is 7.7 percent. As of Friday’s report, there were 29 people in the area’s three hospitals being treated for virus symptoms.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,128 cases in Culpeper County; 792 in Fauquier County; 269 in Orange County; and 231 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 1,111 new cases and 10 new deaths on Friday for a cumulative total of 124,779 cases and 2,662 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.