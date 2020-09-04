Deaths of men, from 40s to 60s, bring local virus toll to 65

A Stafford County man in his 40s has died from COVID-19, as did a resident from the sixth long-term care facility in the Fredericksburg area to experience a virus-related death.

The death toll in the Rappahannock Area Health District stood at 65 people on Friday, but it does not include at least three people who have died recently at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.

Each time there’s a death, the local health district ensures it meets the definition for a COVID-19-associated mortality, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the health district. “It can take some time” from the initial report to confirmation to the time the death is listed on the Virginia Department of Health website, she said.

For that reason, neither of the two deaths confirmed Tuesday by Woodmont Healthcare Center in Stafford County is included in the tally, Balmes–John said. Dr. Richard Feifer, chief medical officer for Genesis Healthcare, which owns the facility, said in an email that two of the 20 people at Woodmont who tested positive for COVID-19 had died.

In addition, the health district reported Friday that Fredericksburg Health & Rehab, a nursing home in Spotsylvania County, has 36 cases and one death associated with its virus outbreak. That death isn’t reflected in Friday’s count, either.