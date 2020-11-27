Dedicated shoppers showed up, but big crowds and chaos largely missing from Black Friday in Fredericksburg area

At the same store, shopper Christina Merideth of Spotsylvania County doubted Black Friday’s demise.

“You can still get deals that you wouldn’t normally be able to and I think a lot of people save their money specifically for Black Friday,” she said, noting that she’s also done considerable Christmas shopping online. “But I really enjoy being able to come in and just find things that I wouldn’t normally have seen online.”

Many shoppers who showed up for Black Friday shopping said they had weighed the relative risks of shopping in person indoors in the midst of a pandemic.

At Spotsylvania Towne Centre, Kristin Kainu of Stafford said she felt like stores would all be taking precautions like those she watched, employees controlling how many people could be in the store at any one time.

She noted that her small group of shoppers, which included her daughters and sister, made sure they wore masks, used sanitizers and maintained social distancing while in the mall.

“I wasn’t going to not partake, as this is a tradition for us and we wanted to keep doing it,” said Kainu. “I also felt like other people wouldn’t be out in large numbers, and it’s turned out not to be as crowded this year as others.”