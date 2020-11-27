Dedicated shoppers showed up, but big crowds and chaos largely missing from Black Friday in Fredericksburg area

Black Friday may not be dead yet, but amidst the pandemic of 2020, the traditional day of huge sales and door-buster bargains seems a shadow of what it once was.
That’s what spot checks showed Friday morning at historically busy local shopping spots in Garrisonville, Central Park, Spotsylvania Towne Centre, Massaponax and downtown Fredericksburg.
A steady stream of shoppers cruised about the hallways in places like Spotsylvania Towne Centre. Holiday music was still piped in and there were signs that Santa would eventually turn up, though by appointment and behind Plexiglas.
But parking lots, sidewalks and mall hallways weren’t nearly as crowded as years past, when the Friday after Thanksgiving earned a reputation as the busiest in-person shopping day of the year.
Shoppers who were interviewed all said they mainly turned out because it’s a feel-good tradition that gives them a sense of the season, but most Black Friday veterans agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic make things different this year.
Kim Carr and Candice Dickerson, who noted that they traditionally shop together on Black Friday, said at Spotsylvania Towne Centre that turnout this year paled compared with the past.
“It’s weird today, not the volume it once was,” said Carr. “In earlier years, we would have been here much earlier and seen much bigger crowds, like the ones that were here last year. But we still come out and shop for the fun of it, to see what’s on sale and to spend time together.”
Ian Walker and Alicia Volz of Stafford County bought two sets of AirPods at Best Buy in Stafford Marketplace Friday morning. Walker noted that he has a tradition of shopping on Black Friday, largely because he believes better deals are to be found in person in stores.
“I’m used to coming in,” to shop on Black Friday, said Walker, who noted that the store wasn’t busy this year. “This is usually when I do my Christmas shopping.”
At the Kohl’s store in Central Park in Fredericksburg, Tammy Loving and daughter Katlyn said they always shop together on Black Friday, and found it easier this year.
“Not as many people, no fights [over sale items] to watch,” said Katlyn, who agreed with her mother’s assessment that turning out the Friday after Thanksgiving is a tradition the family greatly enjoys. “And there still are deals. I saved $218 in here today!”
At the Target store in Cosner’s Corner in Spotsylvania County, Brian Medicus said he’s not a big Black Friday fan, and was dragged out on the day by his girlfriend. Saying that he thinks that Black Friday may be a thing of the past, he’s ordering all his gifts this year online.
“It’s much easier to buy everything online and have it shipped home,” he said. “Everybody’s already got the 65-inch television. Why do I need another one?”
At the same store, shopper Christina Merideth of Spotsylvania County doubted Black Friday’s demise.
“You can still get deals that you wouldn’t normally be able to and I think a lot of people save their money specifically for Black Friday,” she said, noting that she’s also done considerable Christmas shopping online. “But I really enjoy being able to come in and just find things that I wouldn’t normally have seen online.”
Many shoppers who showed up for Black Friday shopping said they had weighed the relative risks of shopping in person indoors in the midst of a pandemic.
At Spotsylvania Towne Centre, Kristin Kainu of Stafford said she felt like stores would all be taking precautions like those she watched, employees controlling how many people could be in the store at any one time.
She noted that her small group of shoppers, which included her daughters and sister, made sure they wore masks, used sanitizers and maintained social distancing while in the mall.
“I wasn’t going to not partake, as this is a tradition for us and we wanted to keep doing it,” said Kainu. “I also felt like other people wouldn’t be out in large numbers, and it’s turned out not to be as crowded this year as others.”
At the other end of the mall, at Dick’s Sporting Goods, staffer and front-end manager Melissa Long said that it’s partly by design that crowds were smaller, as Dick’s and other retailers offered deals before Thanksgiving and online to limit the kind of turnout that could put shoppers and staff in danger.
Still, there were some in-store Black Friday specials and the store brought in enough workers to help shoppers while trying to keep them socially distanced.
“It’s not been as hectic as it’s been in the past,” she said. “We didn’t have a big crowd waiting when we opened at 5 a.m., but we did have a large number of online orders people put in for curbside delivery. So we’ve been busy with that today.”
In downtown Fredericksburg, there weren’t crowds in the morning, with plenty of empty parking spaces even as shoppers walked from store to store.
Officials with the city and with Main Street Fredericksburg noted that they’ve been steering shoppers to “Small Business Saturdays” between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, making Black Friday less critical. And Christmas sales and shopping has been going well for weeks now, with some noting that October was busier than normal this year.
One group of shoppers downtown said they were out mainly to enjoy each other’s company and to help support the merchants there.
“We’re not here because it’s Black Friday,” said Lynne Kingham of Towson, Md., who was in town to see a friend. “We just went to Wittingham and they’ve got a 10 percent Early Bird sale on so we may go back in.”
