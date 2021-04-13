Deer returned to wild after stroll through Spotsylvania Towne Centre

The Spotsylvania Towne Centre had an unusual customer drop in for some shopping last week.

A deer somehow found its way inside the mall last Thursday and strolled past surprised employees and customers until it was captured and removed by county animal control officers.

“We’re not really sure how it got in, but it got in through one of the maintenance-type doors, not one of the ones where customers come in and out,” said Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo.

Mall marketing director Katlin McKinney believes the animal came in at the entrance outside Costco.

“Those doors where the shopping carts are, it came in and ran up towards Macy’s,” said McKinney. “I believe this is the first time we’ve had a deer come in here.”

McKinney said no one was injured and no property was damaged during the incident.

Skebo said workers at the mall pulled together to lead the stray animal into a large supply room near the Macy’s department store, where it was held until animal control officers arrived about 12:30 p.m.

“We used about three officers to get it outside and put in the truck,” Skebo said.

The uninjured deer was transported by animal control officers to the Mine and Benchmark road area of the county and safely released.

