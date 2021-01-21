Del. Josh Cole proposes changing Jefferson Davis Highway to Emancipation Highway

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cole said he reached out to the Loving family over the summer and never received a response. He said the message forwarded to him from Arlington representatives indicated that Richard and Mildred Loving were private people who preferred to keep a low profile and wouldn’t want the attention associated with such an honor.

The couple does have a historical marker alongside U.S. 301 near the intersection with Sparta Road in Caroline. Mildred Loving is also mentioned on a multicultural monument in front of Caroline’s courthouse and multiple movies have been made about their lives.

The next step toward the renaming of the highway is for the bill to pass through the House Transportation Committee and then the Appropriations Committee next Wednesday or Friday. Cole will have to present the bill to the Appropriations Committee before it can advance to the House floor for a vote and then to the Senate.

Cole said there is bipartisan support for the bill, which was co-sponsored by Dels. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William, and Ibraheem Samirah, D-Fairfax.

If the bill passes through the House and Senate, the name change will take effect January 2022.