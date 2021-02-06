Del. Josh Cole seeks funds to assist Brooke Road area residents

Shelton said a rebuild and realignment of Brooke Road is in the pipeline. Spence anticipates that project will be completed in five to seven years at a cost of about $7.5 million. During the construction phase, the emergency access road might be used to divert traffic around the construction area, although Spence said the county is looking at other detour options.

While waiting for a permanent solution, the community came together in recent months to cut a walking trail between Windemere Drive and Crestwood Lane, where the emergency access road is planned.

Bill Hoyt, who lives on Windemere Drive, led a community effort to create roughly 600 feet of walking trails on his property for residents to use as a detour.

In the event of flooding, the trail allows residents to park their vehicles in the cul-de-sac of Windemere Drive and walk to Crestwood Lane via Hoyt’s property, where they can be picked up.

“It was a labor of love,” said Hoyt, who is the executive director of the Stafford County SPCA.

Since work on the walking trail began, neighbors in the area have chipped in to donate materials and labor to improve the trail. Steps have been added on steep grades, and concrete pavers and trail markings have been installed.