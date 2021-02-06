Del. Josh Cole seeks funds to assist Brooke Road area residents

Motorists who have battled flooding on Brooke Road in southern Stafford County may soon have a way around it.
Del. Joshua Cole, D-Fredericksburg, submitted a $1.5 million budget amendment at the state capital to reimburse Stafford for an emergency access road between Windemere Drive and Crestwood Lane. The gated gravel road will be open for access only when Brooke Road is impassible, and closed again to all traffic when Brooke Road is reopened.
If Cole’s request for funding advances through the General Assembly, amendments to the budget will occur in July. Stafford County spokesman Andrew Spence said it will take 18–24 months to complete the emergency access road.
Aquia District Supervisor Cindy Shelton described the project as the “first phase” in tackling the Brooke Road flooding problem. Work is already underway preparing for the new road, thanks to an advancement of reserve funds that Shelton hopes will be reimbursed by Cole’s allotment.
“We’ve forward-funding it now, we pulled the money out of the reserves hoping that someone will save us and hopefully fund it,” said Shelton, who credited residents of the area for contacting both Cole and Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Montross, before Christmas to voice their concerns.
Although the emergency access road will bring relief to motorists during heavy rains, Shelton said the road might also serve an additional purpose in the future.
Shelton said a rebuild and realignment of Brooke Road is in the pipeline. Spence anticipates that project will be completed in five to seven years at a cost of about $7.5 million. During the construction phase, the emergency access road might be used to divert traffic around the construction area, although Spence said the county is looking at other detour options.
While waiting for a permanent solution, the community came together in recent months to cut a walking trail between Windemere Drive and Crestwood Lane, where the emergency access road is planned.
Bill Hoyt, who lives on Windemere Drive, led a community effort to create roughly 600 feet of walking trails on his property for residents to use as a detour.
In the event of flooding, the trail allows residents to park their vehicles in the cul-de-sac of Windemere Drive and walk to Crestwood Lane via Hoyt’s property, where they can be picked up.
“It was a labor of love,” said Hoyt, who is the executive director of the Stafford County SPCA.
Since work on the walking trail began, neighbors in the area have chipped in to donate materials and labor to improve the trail. Steps have been added on steep grades, and concrete pavers and trail markings have been installed.
In Cole’s press release announcing the funds, he applauded the efforts of Hoyt and area residents, he believes “community members should not be the ones responsible for fixing infrastructure problems.”
In recent years, VDOT has spent about $500,000 to alleviate the flooding problems on Brooke Road, including the installation of a retaining wall. VDOT has received more than 80 complaints related to flooding and drainage.
But Karen Kalinski, who lives on Maple Wood Drive, said routine maintenance is not enough.
“We’re still having this flooding, and we’re literally stranded when the road is closed,” said Kalinski.
Unlike the frequently flooded railroad bridge underpass at southern Stafford’s Harrell Road, where residents have alternate routes to avoid frequent high water, residents who live on the peninsula that extends from Andrew Chapel Road to Aquia Landing Park have no alternate routes.
In September, county supervisors tapped into reserve money from the transportation fund to repair the culverts on Brooke Road in an effort to drain standing water. Two months later, a 74-year-old woman was rescued by two Good Samaritans after her Toyota Prius drifted away in high water.
Although higher tides on Accokeek Creek and beaver dams have been cited as possible causes of the recurring flooding, Shelton said runoff from subdivisions along the north side of the road has played a significant role in the problem.
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438