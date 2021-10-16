Del. Joshua Cole faces Republican Tara Durant in 28th District House race

Incumbent Democratic Del. Joshua Cole is being challenged by Republican Tara Durant in the 28th District House race that covers parts of Stafford County and Fredericksburg.
Cole has been on the job for nearly two years, after narrowly defeating Republican candidate Paul Milde in the November 2019 election. Since being sworn in, Cole said he believes he’s “doing a great job” and feels the economy and jobs are finally coming back to the region following shutdowns last year during the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is the same district I grew up in,” said Cole. “Everything we campaigned on in 2019 we delivered, and that’s what I’ve been sharing with people. Almost every piece of legislation I passed, passed with bipartisan support.”
Cole’s challenger in the Nov. 2 election, Holy Cross Academy educator Tara Durant, has lived in Stafford County for 20 years. She said education will be among her top priorities if she’s elected as delegate. She said she feels public school students, now into their third academic year of the COVID-19 pandemic, have fallen behind academically and emotionally. She said she wants Virginia public schools to become the benchmark for every other state to look up to.
“The learning loss that our students have incurred these two past academic years are pretty significant and I’m very concerned with the SOL scores that we’re seeing and the academic records our students have. I suspect it may be even worse,” said Durant. “I feel so bad for these kids at every level.”
Durant said she wants to tighten the learning gap that’s occurred as a result of the pandemic to adequately prepare students for further education beyond public school, including trade schools or universities.
“We’ve always been known to have a phenomenal educational system at every level,” said Durant. “I want our approach to be aggressive so that our students are able to be successful.”
Cole, who also serves as the associate pastor at Union Bell Baptist Church in southern Stafford, said his top priorities include managing growth and creating affordable housing in targeted growth areas, close to county utility services and public transportation. He believes the region may one day become “another Prince William or Loudoun County” in terms of growth.
“We don’t have to wait until we’ve blown up to that size in population to try and figure out what we’re going to do about transportation and infrastructure and jobs and housing,” said Cole. “We can see where we’re heading and plan smarter right now.”
Cole said if reelected next month, he will bring back his idea to create a regional transportation committee with representatives from Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania, Caroline, King George and Stafford counties. Although he attempted to create a similar committee earlier this year, the proposal never made it out of the House Transportation Committee.
Durant said her duties as a committee member with the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization have given her a broader perspective of where the money needs to go to tackle future transportation challenges in the region.
“Once you start getting your head wrapped around it, understand the different sources of funding for different purposes, then you have a better grasp of what’s down the pipeline,” said Durant.
Durant said she wants to keep transportation funds in the region to improve local roadways and a recently passed House bill, introduced by Del. Alex Askew, D–Virginia Beach, did just the opposite. Durant said Askew’s bill takes hundreds of thousands of recordation and grantor’s tax dollars away from the Fredericksburg region and sends it to the Hampton Roads Regional Transit Program.
To improve the flow of traffic in the region and help ease traffic congestion, she also favors that an east-to-west secondary road system be built in the future if possible.
“Although the concept has been around for decades, I believe a new study with a fresh set of eyes should take a look,” said Durant.
Cole also favors a similar roadway bypass alternative to help divert traffic around the region and said he will seek funding to explore the idea further, along with investing money into public transportation and increasing the routes FRED busses already provide residents in the region.
“Whatever we can do to have multimodal transportation in the region,” said Cole.
Durant, who favors the concept of smart growth which preserves rural acreage, also wants to keep new construction in the targeted growth areas. She said she is concerned the region continues to expand into rural land and would also like to see affordable housing units close to the targeted growth area where county services are readily available.
“I know the demand is there, particularly with our proximity for affordable housing to Quantico and all the other industries,” said Durant. “I’ve heard this when I’m knocking on doors a lot.”
Durant believes over the last two years, division has erupted across the political spectrum and said she wants to bring a new perspective to Richmond that she said has been “under one party leadership, unchecked at every level,” for the last two years.
During the height of anti-police protests last summer, Durant said she was driving through the downtown Fredericksburg area with her 12-year-old daughter when her vehicle was blocked by protestors. Durant said she called city police for help, but the dispatcher said she could not send officers, even after someone in the group jumped on her car. The audio of Durant’s 911 emergency call and the incident itself garnered national media attention.
“The 28th District is very diverse. It is not a hard Republican or hard Democrat district, so there are a lot of different perspectives,” said Durant. “We need to have a new voice who will bring a new perspective that will accurately and fairly represent the 28th District.”
Cole said he already has the experience necessary to do the job and said since he’s been elected, he may have had disagreements with his peers on the other side of the aisle, but always finds a way to get things done.
“When I went to Richmond, I knew exactly what I was getting into,” said Cole. “As we move forward, especially coming out of this pandemic and in this world that we’re in now, we’re going to need younger leaders who are looking into the future and figuring out what we can do to make progressive values move forward.”
