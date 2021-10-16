Del. Joshua Cole faces Republican Tara Durant in 28th District House race

“Whatever we can do to have multimodal transportation in the region,” said Cole.

Durant, who favors the concept of smart growth which preserves rural acreage, also wants to keep new construction in the targeted growth areas. She said she is concerned the region continues to expand into rural land and would also like to see affordable housing units close to the targeted growth area where county services are readily available.

“I know the demand is there, particularly with our proximity for affordable housing to Quantico and all the other industries,” said Durant. “I’ve heard this when I’m knocking on doors a lot.”

Durant believes over the last two years, division has erupted across the political spectrum and said she wants to bring a new perspective to Richmond that she said has been “under one party leadership, unchecked at every level,” for the last two years.