Del. Mark Cole loses committee seat over bid to nullify Virginia's electoral votes

Contacted by The Free Lance-Star Thursday, Cole said he was not surprised by the move.

“I figured they would do something," he said. "It is what it is. The speaker’s free to do whatever she wants to do.”

Cole said he had expected to be taken off the committee immediately after Republicans lost control of the House in the 2019 elections. “I was not one of the favorite chairs of the Democrats,” he said.

The letter sent by the delegates also called into question Virginia’s enactment last year of a law to allow for the use of ballot drop boxes. The letter said that the numerous changes to voting laws—championed by Democrats who made expanding voting rights a priority in their first year of taking control of the legislature—“led to greatly increased opportunities for massive voter fraud and election fraud.”

Days after the presidential election, Campbell posted on his professional Facebook page a link to a petition to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to order a new election (which it can’t do). He asked people to sign the petition, which also called for an election without the use of absentee ballots, which were used by many Americans to avoid voting in person during the coronavirus pandemic.