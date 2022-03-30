Del. Tara Durant announces run for senator in new regional district

Republican Del. Tara Durant, R–Stafford, announced Wednesday she will run for state senator next November in a new election district that includes Stafford and Spotsylvania counties as well as Fredericksburg.

Durant said her decision will help Republicans gain a Senate majority that will help Gov. Glenn Youngkin accomplish his statewide goals of lowering taxes, funding and improving schools, creating jobs and helping small businesses. She said her service as a delegate has already given her many opportunities to make investments in many of those causes.

“Once you have that investment, this is the right next step in terms of establishing relationships in the general assembly and knowing exactly what we are working to accomplish,” Durant said. “We are already making those first steps to get there and we need to take the state Senate to complete the work.”

Virginia Senate District 27 was formed as a result of redistricting, which occurs every 10 years after the national census. Currently, many residents in the region fall under Senate District 28, represented by Sen. Richard Stuart, R–Westmoreland, including parts of King George, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Westmoreland counties.

In November 2021, Durant defeated incumbent Democratic Del. Joshua Cole by just under 700 votes to win the Fredericksburg area’s 28th District seat.

The Virginia Public Access Project shows Durant joins Republican candidate Matt Strickland and Democratic candidate Ben Litchfield in the Senate House District 27 race. Strickland is an Army veteran and owner of Gourmeltz restaurant in Spotsylvania. Litchfield, a consumer financial services attorney, was the former chairman of the Stafford County Democratic Committee.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

