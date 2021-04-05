Delays continue in effort to restore King George's Ralph Bunche High School

She said the RBAHC “is eager to work with you to find a solution as we have an option agreement that would be ready for your review immediately. We have generated hope, support and enthusiasm and we are ready to proceed with the necessary steps you direct us to so we can move forward.”

Two of the three supervisors who voted in 2019 for the RBAHC plan don’t seem willing to extend the arrangement.

“We’ve tried a couple times to have Ralph Bunche developed and restored, and it just hasn’t worked out, and [the building] is just kinda sitting in limbo,” said Supervisor Richard Granger. “Unfortunately, the benchmarks just weren’t met, and so this is the state we’re in. We’re going to have to evaluate what we do ... and find the right way to move forward.”

Fellow Supervisor Jeff Bueche said he looked forward to future discussions about what could be done with the old school.

“It’s a county asset, and it does carry a lot of historical influence and that story needs to be put out there,” Bueche said. “I look forward to getting something done because it seems like we’ve been talking about this forever.”