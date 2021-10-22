Democratic newcomer Butterworth faces longtime GOP lawmaker Orrock in 54th district

“It’s necessary,” Butterworth said of an increase in minimum wage to $15 an hour. “But it’s such a jump that I think it’s going to take a long time for anybody to go back and look at raising it again.”

Orrock said getting Virginians back to work is his top initiative this campaign cycle. He recalled a recent visit to a restaurant and overhearing the manager speak to a prospective employee over the telephone.

He asked the manager if the caller was a potential new hire and was told that only one out of 10 callers seeking employment typically show up for interviews after making contact.

“She said this way they can say they scheduled [an interview] and check off that box with the [Virginia Employment Commission] and continue to receive benefits,” Orrock said.

Orrock added he hopes that ends soon. He said that President Franklin Roosevelt recognized that the key to getting the economy jump-started during the Great Depression was for Americans to get to work and “not give people the incentive to become dependent on the government and sit at home.”