Democrats pick two candidates for Stafford supervisor seats

The Stafford County Democratic Committee has named two candidates who will compete for supervisor seats in November's election.
Ben Litchfield, chairman of the SCDC, announced that Keith Jones, a retired U.S. Secret Service agent, is the committee's choice to run against Republican Darrell English in the Hartwood District. That seat is being vacated by Supervisor Gary Snellings, who is not seeking reelection. English is a retired Stafford County sheriff’s deputy and is a member of the Stafford County Planning Commission.
In the Garrisonville District, where Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer is not seeking reelection, Stafford School Board member Pam Yeong will run as a Democrat against Bart Randle, a retired Navy master chief who works for the Coast Guard and serves on the county’s Planning Commission. Randle is running as an independent.
Democrats did not nominate candidates for either the Aquia or Falmouth districts and canceled a previously scheduled May 22 drive-thru caucus.
On June 8, Stafford Democrats can choose a nominee for the 2nd House District, which includes a portion of North Stafford. In that race, incumbent Del. Candi King faces Pam Montgomery in a rematch of last year's special election to fill the seat Jennifer Carroll Foy vacated to run for governor. In the same primary election, Democrats can also pick their candidate for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Among those Democrats running for governor are Terry McAuliffe, Jennifer McClellan, Jennifer Carroll Foy, Lee Carter and Justin Fairfax. Nominees for lieutenant governor include Hala Ayala, S. "Sam" Rasoul, Andria McClellan, Elizabeth Guzman, Sean Perryman, Mark Levine and Xavier JaMar Warren. For attorney general. Jerrauld Jones is challenging incumbent Mark Herring.
For Republicans, the June 8 primary pits Aquia District Supervisor Cindy Shelton against former Aquia supervisor Paul Milde.
Early voting for the June 8 primary is underway. Voting takes place Monday through Friday at the county’s government center, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Voters can also cast their ballots on May 29 and June 5, the final day of early voting.
Stafford County Registrar Anna Hash said there will not be an early voting option at Stafford’s regional airport for this primary election.
Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, Culpeper, King George, Orange and Spotsylvania don't have any local primary races, but residents there will be able to cast a ballot to nominate Democratic candidates for statewide elections.
