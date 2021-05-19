Democrats pick two candidates for Stafford supervisor seats

The Stafford County Democratic Committee has named two candidates who will compete for supervisor seats in November's election.

Ben Litchfield, chairman of the SCDC, announced that Keith Jones, a retired U.S. Secret Service agent, is the committee's choice to run against Republican Darrell English in the Hartwood District. That seat is being vacated by Supervisor Gary Snellings, who is not seeking reelection. English is a retired Stafford County sheriff’s deputy and is a member of the Stafford County Planning Commission.

In the Garrisonville District, where Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer is not seeking reelection, Stafford School Board member Pam Yeong will run as a Democrat against Bart Randle, a retired Navy master chief who works for the Coast Guard and serves on the county’s Planning Commission. Randle is running as an independent.

Democrats did not nominate candidates for either the Aquia or Falmouth districts and canceled a previously scheduled May 22 drive-thru caucus.