Crews began dismantling the old Harry Nice Bridge over the Potomac River, between King George County and Charles County, Maryland, on Tuesday morning. The action resulted in traffic stoppages for short periods along the new structure, known as the Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas "Mac" Middleton Bridge. An early-morning blast knocked out a section of the old bridge, shown in the bottom right, then cranes loaded the pieces onto barges to haul them away. No boats were allowed in the vicinity during the operation.