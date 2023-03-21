Crews began dismantling the old Harry Nice Bridge over the Potomac River, between King George County and Charles County, Maryland, on Tuesday morning. The action resulted in traffic stoppages for short periods along the new structure, known as the Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas "Mac" Middleton Bridge. An early-morning blast knocked out a section of the old bridge, shown in the bottom right, then cranes loaded the pieces onto barges to haul them away. No boats were allowed in the vicinity during the operation.
Dismantling is scheduled next Monday or Tuesday as well, and is expected to continue through next year, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority website. The new $463 million bridge opened to traffic in mid-October, three months ahead of schedule. Its four lanes doubled the capacity of the old bridge, christened in December 1940.