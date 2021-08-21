Dental work makes Stafford patient 'just want to smile all the time'

Believing that “the good Lord put us on this earth to help one another,” Linda Newton felt compelled to reach out to the sweet and cheerful clerk at 7–Eleven who had a mouthful of bad teeth.
Newton lives in the White Oak area of Stafford County and is a retired nurse. Several years after she walked into the 7–Eleven off State Route 218 and struck up the first conversation with Roxy Thacker, Newton brought up the subject of Thacker’s health.
“One day out of the blue, she said Roxanne, ‘You are such a beautiful girl and I never really wanted to say anything, but I worry about your health and about your teeth,’ ” Thacker recalled. “Then she said she wanted to help me, and I was like, ‘What, who are you?’ ”
Newton, 78, didn’t just give some advice on the importance of good oral health and how bacteria that starts in the mouth can spread to the rest of the body. She put her money where Thacker’s mouth is.
Newton paid $20,000 to give 59-year-old Thacker—who will become a grandmother for the first time in January—a new smile. The cost covered surgery to remove the few decayed and damaged teeth Thacker had left, and to put in implants that will give her a mouthful of strong, artificial teeth.
Thacker has her provisional or “test drive” teeth in place, said Dr. Lillie Pitman at Synergy Periodontics & Implants in Fredericksburg. In October, after everything has healed and the jaws are strong enough, the permanent replacements will be put in place by Pitman’s husband, Dr. Thanos Ntounis.
From the moment she awoke from the first surgery in April—in which the decayed teeth were removed and the foundation was laid for the restoration—Thacker has been a changed person.
“I kept on looking in the mirror, taking pictures of myself, just because I never did that,” she said. “I would never take any kind of pictures with anybody because I was embarrassed by the way I looked. If I took a picture, I kept my mouth shut, so to be able to take pictures with my kids now and friends, it’s like, oh my God, I just want to smile all the time.”
At that point in the conversation, Thacker started crying—something she’s done often since Newton, her “guardian angel,” offered to change her life. A marketing company that works with Synergy produced a video about Thacker and Newton and “I think everyone who watched that video cried,” Pitman said.
While the dentists sometimes see family members help cover the cost of a patient’s care, seeing that level of kindness and financial commitment from a stranger is “once-in-a-lifetime,” Pitman said. “It was amazing to get to hear Linda’s story and see that “modern-day Christian generosity and care for others. What a great example for all of us.”
Ntounis added: “I feel I’m blessed to have met Roxy and Linda. When people come to see you under these circumstances, you feel you’re part of something bigger.”
Like many patients the dentists see, Thacker didn’t get dental care over the years. As her teeth deteriorated—and she wasn’t able to eat hard foods—she learned to live with the pain. Likewise, she put her hands over her mouth when she talked or didn’t show her teeth when she smiled to hide her appearance.
When Newton first made the offer to help, Thacker assumed she’d get her teeth pulled and get dentures. But as Newton searched around for a dentist to treat Thacker, she wanted her to have implants because they felt more like real teeth.
Newton said a friend had left her some money and she “wasn’t going on a world cruise or anything like that,” so she decided to reach out to Thacker.
“I thought, why not spend it on somebody who really needs it?” said Newton who was recovering from aortic valve replacement surgery at home last week, yet making plans to preserve tomatoes a few days later. “It’s very expensive, but it was worth it.”
Newton’s contribution, along with donations of services, time and materials from Synergy, BioHorizons implants and Lintec Dental Lab, reduced Thacker’s restoration cost to about half of the normal price, Pitman said. Costs vary based on the complexity of the case and range from a few thousand dollars “to the cost of a new car,” Pitman said.
Even though Thacker had a lot of missing and damaged teeth, she didn’t have bone loss. That meant the dentist didn’t have to use grafts or artificial material to build up the bone in her mouth, which has to be strong to support the implants.
The surgery involves replacing the roots of the teeth with metal, screwlike posts, and Thacker has eight such implants—four on top and four on bottom—to support the dental prosthetics which look like dentures, with teeth attached to gums.
After the implant post is placed into the jawbone, it fuses with the bone around it and functions “almost exactly as a natural tooth root would,” according to the New Teeth Chicago Dental Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry Center. It calls implants the “gold standard” of tooth replacement options.
A metal piece called an abutment connects the screws to the dental prosthetics, two bridges that cover the entire span of the top and bottom of Thacker’s mouth.
After she gets the permanent teeth installed this fall, Thacker will need to be diligent with her daily oral care—and have professional cleanings three times a year—because food can easily get trapped under the structures in her mouth, Pitman said.
Thacker’s already been coached by Synergy staff. She said she brushes and uses a WaterPik to loosen trapped food before she goes to work, when she comes home and before bed “so I got a nice, clean fresh mouth when I go to sleep.”
She’s determined to keep her beautiful smile.
“I don’t ever want to go through what I went through before,” she said. “I was very blessed to have this done.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425