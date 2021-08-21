Dental work makes Stafford patient 'just want to smile all the time'

Like many patients the dentists see, Thacker didn’t get dental care over the years. As her teeth deteriorated—and she wasn’t able to eat hard foods—she learned to live with the pain. Likewise, she put her hands over her mouth when she talked or didn’t show her teeth when she smiled to hide her appearance.

When Newton first made the offer to help, Thacker assumed she’d get her teeth pulled and get dentures. But as Newton searched around for a dentist to treat Thacker, she wanted her to have implants because they felt more like real teeth.

Newton said a friend had left her some money and she “wasn’t going on a world cruise or anything like that,” so she decided to reach out to Thacker.

“I thought, why not spend it on somebody who really needs it?” said Newton who was recovering from aortic valve replacement surgery at home last week, yet making plans to preserve tomatoes a few days later. “It’s very expensive, but it was worth it.”

Newton’s contribution, along with donations of services, time and materials from Synergy, BioHorizons implants and Lintec Dental Lab, reduced Thacker’s restoration cost to about half of the normal price, Pitman said. Costs vary based on the complexity of the case and range from a few thousand dollars “to the cost of a new car,” Pitman said.