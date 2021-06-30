Depleted stockpiles, shipping delays impact firework stands this Fourth of July

The days leading up to last year’s Independence Day celebrations saw fountains, smoke bombs and sparklers flying off the shelves at fireworks stands throughout the Fredericksburg region.
One might expect even higher sales this year, with life returning to normal after 16 months of face masks, isolation and social distancing. But a stockpile depleted by last year’s demand coupled with delays in getting consumer-grade fireworks from China may force some revelers to scramble to find their Fourth of July favorites or try something new—and pay more either way.
“Out of what we had last year, 21 of our products are new this year; three of our assortments are new,” said Mike Krajack of Woodbridge, who works at the Lake Ridge Nursery fireworks stand in the 200 block of Butler Road. “In the four years I’ve done fireworks, a lot of stuff that I’m seeing this year is new.”
Malik Purifoy of Stafford, who works at the Tri-State Fireworks stand in the 2000 block of Plank Road in Fredericksburg, was able to help a customer on Tuesday who was driving stand-to-stand in search of a specific favorite.
“This one dude who came in ... had a photo on his phone of a [fountain] called Delirium,” said Purifoy. “That was the main firework he wanted, and we actually had it in the back and he ended up buying two of them.”
Although inventories vary from stand to stand, some area distributors said sales are gaining steam as the Independence Day holiday weekend nears and they are satisfied with what they have in stock.
“We have been able to get the fireworks we need here,” said Kai Wuan of Fredericksburg, who runs the Phantom Fireworks stand at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre. “We have a large variety. We buy the product that sells the most and haven’t had any problems getting those products.”
Members of the National Fireworks Association say delays in shipments are largely because of issues along the distribution chain that begins in China.
Larry Farnsworth, spokesman for the 1,200-member National Fireworks Association, said consumer fireworks sales last July Fourth weekend topped out at $2 billion nationwide, leaving inventories in warehouses coast-to-coast wiped out. He said wholesalers, retailers and distributors who normally would have had about 30 percent of their inventory remaining at the end of last year had nothing heading into 2021.
“Even in places in the Southeast where they have fireworks year-round, for Veterans Day, Christmas, the New Year, there’s usually something always left over in stock,” said Farnsworth. “Everything was wiped out. There was nothing left to sell.”
Farnsworth said fireworks producers immediately began manufacturing new products, but a lengthy Chinese government shutdown late last year at the port of Shanghai led to significant delays in getting the fireworks onto ships bound for the United States. He said there were also shortages of containers, rail cars and trucks, which further complicated the distribution process.
“They weren’t able to offload the containers from the ships, plus we weren’t shipping as much,” said Farnsworth. “Not just fireworks, I’m talking the economy overall. The ships were smaller coming over from Asia, so there wasn’t as much room onboard.”
Farnsworth said aboard those smaller vessels, the blocks of cargo space reserved for hazardous materials was reduced even further, making every available inch aboard a container ship prime space at a premium cost.
“Shipping costs have skyrocketed from $9,000 to $27,000 per container,” said Farnsworth. “It’s actually costing more to ship the product than it does to manufacture it.”
Once they arrived in the U.S., many containers sat in the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif., until March, when Farnsworth said his association reached out to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to help get the product moving.
“We told him [President Joe Biden] said the Fourth of July is a time where people can celebrate and get back to normal,” said Farnsworth. “But it’s anything but normal to celebrate the Fourth of July without fireworks, and we can’t get them off the ships, so we needed help.”
The letter eventually connected association representatives with the Federal Maritime Commission in April, which in turn, put the association in contact representatives at the California ports.
“They’ve been working with us, pulling stuff off the ships to get it expedited out of the port,” he said.
All that means inventories and prices will vary from stand to stand, so Farnsworth recommends that picky consumers may need to visit more than one stand.
“There’s still going to be a shortage; I don’t know how much of a shortage that’s going to be,” said Farnsworth. “We would encourage people to go, if they can, shop around and get the best deal for their family.”
