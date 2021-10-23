Deputy, business owner compete for open Battlefield School Board seat in Spotsylvania

Both Battlefield candidates also said they would adhere to the limited prescribed duties of a school board as enumerated by Virginia Code and would not go against state mandates such as the public health order requiring masks in K-12 school buildings.

DiBella said that another reason he wanted to run for office is to advance his work in the area of restorative justice.

“I’ve dedicated the last 11 years of my working life to protect our kids in our schools,” he said. “For six years, I have been advocating for juvenile justice reform. Many people are surprised to learn that the Sheriff’s Office and the courts are further along than school division, [which has been] the biggest barrier of all the stakeholders in bringing a unified restorative justice approach.”

DiBella also said that working full-time inside the schools as a school resource officer has given him a “unique insight” into the needs of the division.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said one of the most pressing needs is for more school social workers and counselors and that if elected, he would advocate at the Board of Supervisors level for increased funding for these positions and for competitive teacher salaries.