Deputy, business owner compete for open Battlefield School Board seat in Spotsylvania

With incumbent Baron Braswell seeking election to the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors, residents of the Battlefield District have a choice between Nicole Cole, a small business owner and financial adviser, and Larry DiBella, a Sheriff’s Office deputy and full-time school resource officer in the county.
Both candidates said in interviews that they are running to remove partisan politics from the School Board and return the focus to the best interests of children.
“There is nothing partisan about decisions we make for our kids,” Cole said. “[The school board is] tasked with making sure all kids are in a safe environment and have the ability to learn. That would be the basis for my decisions.”
“The attempt would be to take out the emotion and the affiliation to party and have a civil discussion about what makes sense for the students and the educators in the school system,” she continued.
DiBella also said he wants to bring civility and mutual respect back to School Board meetings.
In an interview, DiBella said, “I think the way that things have gone with the board hasn’t given the best light on the county, nor do I believe it’s in the best interest of our kids in our schools.”
“When you have board members yelling at each other, yelling over each other, yelling into the crowd, making posts about other board members or doing things like that—any of that is not productive in creating a mutually respectful environment.”
Both Battlefield candidates also said they would adhere to the limited prescribed duties of a school board as enumerated by Virginia Code and would not go against state mandates such as the public health order requiring masks in K-12 school buildings.
DiBella said that another reason he wanted to run for office is to advance his work in the area of restorative justice.
“I’ve dedicated the last 11 years of my working life to protect our kids in our schools,” he said. “For six years, I have been advocating for juvenile justice reform. Many people are surprised to learn that the Sheriff’s Office and the courts are further along than school division, [which has been] the biggest barrier of all the stakeholders in bringing a unified restorative justice approach.”
DiBella also said that working full-time inside the schools as a school resource officer has given him a “unique insight” into the needs of the division.
He said one of the most pressing needs is for more school social workers and counselors and that if elected, he would advocate at the Board of Supervisors level for increased funding for these positions and for competitive teacher salaries.
“I see what our kids are going through, and our community doesn’t have the resources to help them,” DiBella said. “I will be in tune with budget process to make sure that we are advocating for the things we need.”
Cole, who has three children in Spotsylvania schools, said she has also noticed a need for more support positions and for investing in teacher pay.
As a member of Spotsylvania’s Citizens Budget Review committee, Cole said she has an “intimate knowledge” of both the county government and school division budget. She said county financial support for the school system has been “eroding” and that she would use a logical approach to advocate for increased school funding.
“I have come to feel that there is more of a political perspective that the [Board of Supervisors] is imposing on the school system,” Cole said. “My perspective would be to appeal to the fact that it doesn’t make the county stronger to defund the school system.”
She said families are moving to Spotsylvania from urban and suburban areas—including an increasing number of families with children who have special needs—and that these families want services similar to those in the areas they moved from.
“There is no way the schools can improve and be competitive [without adequate funding],” she said. “We’re not a rural, retirement community any more. We’re a growing family county and we need to make sure we’re funding the services.”
DiBella said another issue people want to talk about when he is knocking on doors is critical race theory—a decades-old legal theory that views disparate racial outcomes as being the result of discriminatory systems more than individual prejudice.
On this issue, DiBella said, “There has been so much discussion publicly that people have an impression of what CRT is and I think everybody’s view is not the same.”
“I don’t believe we’re talking about the same thing,” he said. “I actually believe we should break this down into specific conversations. Just saying I’m against it when everyone has a different opinion is not productive.”
Cole said she thinks the focus on CRT is “a distraction from the work that needs to be done.”
According to campaign finance reports, Cole’s largest donation is a $724 in-kind donation of signs and promotional materials from Mozett Petway, a Spotsylvania pastor and president of the county branch of the NAACP. Other cash and in-kind donations came from Cole’s business, The College Money Lady.
DiBella’s largest donations are $2,100 from DiBella family members and $716 from “Signs on the cheap,” based in Austin, Texas.
According to campaign finance reports, in June DiBella returned a $250 donation from a Spotsylvania resident who spoke frequently at school board meetings over the past year, citing “inappropriate conduct” as a reason for the refund.
