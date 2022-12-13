Descendant of enslaved couple who crossed the Rappahannock to freedom eager to tell their story

In summer 1862, Moses Lucas, an enslaved man working as a muleskinner transporting goods for the Confederate Army, made a decision.

The Union Army was occupying territory on the other side of the Rappahannock River and Lucas decided that the promise of freedom was worth leaving behind everything he'd known.

He crossed the river, but once there, he knew he had to go back.

His wife, Mildred, and four children were still living in slavery on a farm in Culpeper County owned by Pickett Withers.

So in August 1862, Lucas risked a journey back into Confederate territory to bring his family to freedom.

Two of the four children didn't survive the crossing.

"The fact that Moses had to steal his freedom and kill his kids on the way to freedom changed everything for me," said Mali Lucas–Green, a descendant of Moses and Mildred Lucas.

Lucas–Green shared her family's story in a talk sponsored by the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park last week. Her presentation was part of a series of programs commemorating the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Fredericksburg, which took place Dec. 11–15, 1862.

Titled “'I am certain this war will set us free:' Transforming a War for Reunion into a War for Freedom," Lucas–Green's talk drew on information she learned about her family over the past two decades to discuss how freedom seekers across the south forced the question of emancipation by crossing into Union territory and in doing so, transformed the war.

Lucas–Green said she was completely unaware of her family's history for the first half of her life.

"It was not something my family talked about," she said.

She grew up in Jonesboro, Georgia, a town 20 miles south of Atlanta, which was the location of Tara, the fictional plantation featured in "Gone with the Wind."

Lucas–Green recalled buying into a romanticized version of the antebellum South as it is depicted in the novel and movie, which she was shown as a child without being given any context.

"I wanted to be Scarlett," she said. "I didn't know I was supposed to be Mammy."

Lucas–Green said she resisted hearing what her parents had to tell her about the violent truths of slavery, Jim Crow, the struggle for civil rights and systemic racism.

"I thought the things my parents were saying were conspiracy theories," she said.

Then, in 1996, her great-grandfather, Oscar Allen Lucas, died. Oscar Lucas was estranged from much of his family, but Lucas–Green's mother ensured that she had a relationship with him.

After his death, she immersed herself in his library, which was full of history books and family archives. Included in the archives was a first-person account of Moses and Mildred's escape to freedom across the Rappahannock, which Moses Lucas dictated to his son—Lucas–Green's great-great-grandfather—in 1898, a few months before his death.

Reading her ancestor's story in the context of another influential book—"Lies My Teacher Told Me: Everything Your American History Textbook Got Wrong" by James Loewen, which she was assigned to read in college—made her realize how much she didn't know about her own history and the history of Black Americans.

"We were always eager to be free," Lucas–Green said.

She felt that everything she had learned up until that point had been designed to silence and erase her.

"I wanted to learn who I was and where I fit in—because I didn't fit in," she said.

Lucas–Green started reading more and learning everything she could about her own ancestors and Black history more broadly.

Moses's story had been "like a candy bar, and I wanted the entire Hershey factory," she said.

As part of her self-education, she started visiting plantations and Confederate sites.

"I was always treated rudely, as if I didn't belong there," she said.

That changed when she visited the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park this fall.

She felt "welcomed by the energy" of Maddie Hollis, the park ranger she encountered.

Lucas–Green told Hollis that she was descended from enslaved Americans who crossed the Rappahannock River to freedom near the site of the Battle of Fredericksburg. The two had a long and candid conversation.

"We connected," Lucas–Green said. "That's the first time at a Confederate site that I felt that."

That connection led to the invitation this month to share what she has learned.

Lucas–Green said she intends to spend the rest of the life telling that story through her work as an artist and a teacher, both in public schools and with her own private "expeditionary learning" company.

"It's important for Black history to be American history," she said. "I regret that Black children are put through 12 years of school where nothing is about them."

"Before I die, this story is going to be told."

The park will share video of Lucas–Green's Dec. 9 talk on its website, nps.gov/frsp/index.htm. For more on the commemorative programs, go to nps.gov/frsp/planyourvisit/special.htm.