Despite Aetna dispute, Spotsylvania school retirees can still use Mary Washington providers

The communication from Aetna to customers and medical providers seems to be the source of confusion. Spotsylvania resident and retired school nurse Mary Lou Nissim–Sabat shared a letter she got pertaining to Mary Washington Hospital. She also received about 10 other letters from Aetna for individual providers, many whom she’d never heard of or seen.

The Aetna letter said in big, bold letters that “your hospital will no longer be in our network” and offered one-sentence explanations of what that meant. Those with HMO plans would no longer be able to use the hospital; those with PPO plans could use it but would pay more; and those with PPO ESA plans could continue to receive services from the hospital, according to the letter.

Nissim–Sabat checked her insurance card, which listed she had PPO coverage. She took the explanation to mean she would be liable for a bigger part of the bill if she continued to seek treatment at Mary Washington Hospital or with any of the system’s providers.

“This concerns me because if I go to one of these doctors and I have no idea what the insurance will be reimbursing the doctor, then I could be responsible for a pretty large amount,” she said.