Despite fears, Fredericksburg protest is nonviolent

Despite some fears to the contrary, Friday afternoon’s march through downtown Fredericksburg in support of the Black Lives Matter movement was peaceful.
The coalition of local groups that have been demanding an end to police brutality and racial injustice since late May had taken two weeks off from their daily protest to quarantine after five tested positive for COVID-19.
After a flyer advertising the groups’ return to marching on Friday was edited to include the phrases “This is war” and “If it burns, it burns” and circulated on social media, many feared the event would turn into a violent clash between the Black Lives Matter supporters and supporters of pro-police causes.
The Fredericksburg Police Department on Aug. 31 posted on its Facebook page that it was “aware of an unpermitted event being advertised on social media called Back the Burg for this Friday, September 4th at Hurkamp Park. Officers will be present to monitor the event and respond if necessary.”
Several comments on the post suggested that civilians planned to attend with firearms to assist the police.
March organizers put out several messages in following days stating their intent to remain peaceful, which City Police Chief Bryan Layton acknowledged on Thursday with another post on the department’s Facebook page.
“We have confirmed that an event in Hurkamp Park is planned for September 4th and event organizers have stated it will be a peaceful protest, correcting the original messaging that caused concern in our community,” Layton’s message read. “Public safety is our top priority and I want to ensure our community the Police Department is aware of the event and we will be present to make sure it remains lawful and peaceful.”
Despite these assurances, several leaders from the Fredericksburg area faith community attended the march, in the hopes that their presence would help maintain peace.
“We want to surround this with prayer,” said the Rev. Joe Hensley, rector of St. George’s Episcopal Church, addressing the Black Lives Matter supporters as they gathered in Hurkamp Park before setting out on their march. “You all are crying out for dignity. Let’s take a moment to draw peace into our hearts and let anxiety go into the ground. Don’t forget to breathe. We’re out here so that all of us can breathe.”
Eddie Banks, one of the march organizers, asked marchers not to escalate if they encountered any violence.
“We de-escalate, because this is our community,” she said.
The group marched several times around downtown, shouting chants that have become familiar during the past three months, such as “No justice, no peace;” “Hands up, don’t shoot” and “Who keeps us safe? We keep us safe!” as well as others accusing police of racism and misogyny.
The marchers were followed by police vehicles as well as several trucks bearing American flags and the flag of the Back the Blue movement. Written on the rear window of one of the trucks were the words, “If you kill police, I will kill you.”
As the marchers returned to Hurkamp Park for a break at one point, they were met by several men standing across the sidewalk, openly carrying rifles.
The marchers kept their distance and police quickly approached the men and asked them to step back.
The Black Lives Matter supporters held a moment of silence at the former site of the slave auction block at the corner of William and Charles streets, raising their fists in the air.
They finished their march by walking down Liberty Street and along George Street, a section of Fredericksburg known as Libertytown because it was where free Blacks lived following the Civil War.
“Black people used to live here,” they chanted.
