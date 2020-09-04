Despite fears, Fredericksburg protest is nonviolent

“We have confirmed that an event in Hurkamp Park is planned for September 4th and event organizers have stated it will be a peaceful protest, correcting the original messaging that caused concern in our community,” Layton’s message read. “Public safety is our top priority and I want to ensure our community the Police Department is aware of the event and we will be present to make sure it remains lawful and peaceful.”

Despite these assurances, several leaders from the Fredericksburg area faith community attended the march, in the hopes that their presence would help maintain peace.

“We want to surround this with prayer,” said the Rev. Joe Hensley, rector of St. George’s Episcopal Church, addressing the Black Lives Matter supporters as they gathered in Hurkamp Park before setting out on their march. “You all are crying out for dignity. Let’s take a moment to draw peace into our hearts and let anxiety go into the ground. Don’t forget to breathe. We’re out here so that all of us can breathe.”

Eddie Banks, one of the march organizers, asked marchers not to escalate if they encountered any violence.

“We de-escalate, because this is our community,” she said.