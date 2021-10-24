Despite neighbors' pleas, King George approves cellphone tower off Dahlgren Road

Despite appeals from residents who said they’d rather forego better wireless reception than have what Kevin Marsh called an “eyesore” in the neighborhood, the King George Board of Supervisors this week approved a 195-foot cellphone tower off Dahlgren Road.
The board granted a special exception to Telecom Capital Group, based in Calvert County, Md., on behalf of Ronnie Posey, who owns the 18.4-acre parcel off State Route 206 on Hobson Lane. The “monopole,” as it’s called, is being built to hold Verizon antennas and will rent space to up to three more carriers.
Neighbors along the quiet road have been lobbying against the tower and accompanying storage building since March. Many of the 20-plus landowners on the lane and nearby residents signed a petition against the project and have appeared at four public hearings—two each by the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors—as the application was revised along the way.
In the end, the supervisors, who have the final say on special exceptions but often follow planners’ recommendations, said they understood the concerns but had to consider the greater good.
“We have to kind of weigh a few people against what’s best for the entire county,” said Supervisor Jeff Stonehill. “It’s not something I really like, but it’s something that the county needs on that road.”
Supervisor Jeff Bueche, whose district includes the affected area, said he did not take health concerns of his constituents lightly. But he pointed that, according to an engineer with the telecommunications group, an individual cellphone generates up to 100 times more exposure to radio waves than a cell tower.
He also said the tower impacted “a greater swath” than those in the 2-mile radius around it. While he’s heard from many people in the immediate area of Weedonville who oppose the tower, others who contacted him said they favor it, Bueche said.
“We need this,” he said. “It’s literally a dead zone in my district with connectivity.”
Those arguments did little to appease affected residents who worried about the impact to their health and well-being, property values and quiet neighborhood. Lorraine Marsh, a registered nurse, noted that federal agencies monitoring exposure to radio waves haven’t updated their standards in decades. They tend to depend on private industry to do their own research, leaving no one to look out for the people affected, she said.
Several residents were concerned about the impact construction of the tower and 60-foot by 60-foot gray equipment compound next to it would have on vehicles and buses, ambulances and fire trucks that use the road. The dead-end lane is only 17.5 feet wide, residents said, and having it closed because of construction traffic while the facility is being built, “for even short periods of time is unacceptable,” said resident Cheryl Green.
Tracy Themak, the company’s lawyer, assured the county it works with Virginia Department of Transportation officials on road issues.
“We cannot block access to peoples’ residences,” she said. “They would shut us down immediately.”
In a letter to Sen. Mark Warner, Hobson Lane resident Joan Farley said having a cellphone tower nearby would reduce property values between 10 percent and 20 percent—for a combined total loss of about $1 million for all homes impacted. Like others, she asked the county to move the tower a mile west to American Legion Post 89, which had expressed interest in having the facility and the revenue.
But Themak, the lawyer, stressed that emergency personnel said a site was needed in the location—“not just in King George in general, but here.”
She said that sometimes, the company looks at schools or parks as possible sites because they’re centrally located. Themak said it can be difficult to find locations in residential areas because parcels usually aren’t large enough to meet the requirement of being at least 400 feet away from nearby homes.
“This is sort of the optimal situation” where nearby residents benefit, Themak said, as well as those working and traveling through the area. Every day, about 10,000 vehicles use Route 206, according to VDOT, many headed from Fredericksburg and outlying counties to the Navy base at Dahlgren.
