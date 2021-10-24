Despite neighbors' pleas, King George approves cellphone tower off Dahlgren Road

Supervisor Jeff Bueche, whose district includes the affected area, said he did not take health concerns of his constituents lightly. But he pointed that, according to an engineer with the telecommunications group, an individual cellphone generates up to 100 times more exposure to radio waves than a cell tower.

He also said the tower impacted “a greater swath” than those in the 2-mile radius around it. While he’s heard from many people in the immediate area of Weedonville who oppose the tower, others who contacted him said they favor it, Bueche said.

“We need this,” he said. “It’s literally a dead zone in my district with connectivity.”

Those arguments did little to appease affected residents who worried about the impact to their health and well-being, property values and quiet neighborhood. Lorraine Marsh, a registered nurse, noted that federal agencies monitoring exposure to radio waves haven’t updated their standards in decades. They tend to depend on private industry to do their own research, leaving no one to look out for the people affected, she said.