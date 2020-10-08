Despite numerous change orders, King George school project finishes under budget

Despite a list of change orders that goes on for five pages—and frustrations that have been expressed publicly for more than a year and half—the King George Middle School renovation project will come in ahead of time and $119,000 under budget.

It’s scheduled for “substantial completion” on Nov. 6, which is 11 days ahead of schedule, according to a letter to King George County from Adam Vogel, project manager with RRMM Architects. In a move that seems fitting, given the history of the $21 million expansion, Vogel also asked for one final change order, but this one resulted in a credit to the county.

The switch seemed so surreal, Jeff Bueche, a member of the King George Board of Supervisors, sought clarification. He and others have been vocal in their criticism of regular change orders for the project, especially last year when he called the number of requests “beyond ridiculous.”

As Bueche read over a somewhat confusing letter from Vogel that mentioned a credit to the county, along with a final change order, the project’s contingency fund as well as another pot of money called allowance amounts, Bueche said he tried to “follow the money” but wasn’t exactly sure where it went.

“Am I seeing this correctly?” he asked about the amount being returned.