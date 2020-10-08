Despite numerous change orders, King George school project finishes under budget

Despite a list of change orders that goes on for five pages—and frustrations that have been expressed publicly for more than a year and half—the King George Middle School renovation project will come in ahead of time and $119,000 under budget.
It’s scheduled for “substantial completion” on Nov. 6, which is 11 days ahead of schedule, according to a letter to King George County from Adam Vogel, project manager with RRMM Architects. In a move that seems fitting, given the history of the $21 million expansion, Vogel also asked for one final change order, but this one resulted in a credit to the county.
The switch seemed so surreal, Jeff Bueche, a member of the King George Board of Supervisors, sought clarification. He and others have been vocal in their criticism of regular change orders for the project, especially last year when he called the number of requests “beyond ridiculous.”
As Bueche read over a somewhat confusing letter from Vogel that mentioned a credit to the county, along with a final change order, the project’s contingency fund as well as another pot of money called allowance amounts, Bueche said he tried to “follow the money” but wasn’t exactly sure where it went.
“Am I seeing this correctly?” he asked about the amount being returned.
He was. The county is getting a return of $119,000 as a result of money that remains in various accounts associated with the project.
Board members didn’t have much to say about the credit. Supervisor Chairwoman Cathy Binder opened the discussion with the comment: “As you know, I don’t particularly care for change orders.”
Supervisor Annie Cupka asked about some piles of dirt and grass that remained and hoped the contractor would take care of removing them. She also mentioned she’d toured the inside before schools closed in March and was amazed by the transformation.
“There were a couple points in time where I wasn’t even sure where I was in relation to the old building and the new building,” she said.
The project expands the county’s only middle school and provides classroom space for all sixth-graders, as well as a new media center, dining space, kitchen, auxiliary gym, administrative offices and more secure building entrances.
Sixth-graders are housed in the county’s three elementary schools, and moving them will create a true middle-school environment, school Superintendent Rob Benson said previously. The renovation also will free up space in the county’s elementary schools, which were nearing capacity almost three years ago.
The contract was awarded in May 2018 to Branch Builds and RMMM Architects. Change orders are covered by contingency funds, which are standard in contracts. Builders typically budget 5 percent to 10 percent of their total cost to cover any unexpected expenses they might come across during the project, according to the Compton Construction website.
King George officials usually attempt to have that much in the contingency fund, but lowered the rate for the middle school project to cover right-of-way improvements at the turn lane and school entrance, said County Administrator Neiman Young.
Tuesday’s board report included the project’s change orders, which numbered almost 100 and ranged from more money for asbestos removal to relocating the softball field after lights were added.
The architectural firm reviewed the change orders requested by the contractor and found them “necessary for a variety of reasons,” according to Vogel.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
