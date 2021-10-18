Developer says project will bring apartments, shopping—and eventually a movie theater—to North Stafford

“There will be major improvements to this intersection ... including traffic lights and signals,” he said.

The Pence group will also pay to widen portions of State Route 610 to accommodate traffic near the development as well as the cost of the new traffic signal at Travis Lane and a connector at the rear of The Garrison to Highpointe Boulevard, which will allow motorists access onto Mine Road.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When fully built-out, The Garrison is projected to boast 500,000 square feet of retail space and offer 453 apartments to rent.

Monday’s groundbreaking, hosted by the Pence group, was the second official announcement by the company that construction of The Garrison was ready to begin. Pence said he was ready to get started in the fall of 2019, but the COVID pandemic delayed the work.

“I think it was really the coronavirus and the uncertainty when things were going to get back to normal,” said Pence. “We have signed a Starbucks lease for Pad 2 and we’re pretty far in negotiations for restaurants on Pads 1 and 3.”

The Pence Group’s previous projects include the 2003 construction of the nearby Stafford Marketplace off Garrisonville Road, which now includes Kohl’s, Target, Lowe’s, Starbucks and other retail stores and restaurants.