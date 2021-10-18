Developer says project will bring apartments, shopping—and eventually a movie theater—to North Stafford

Chrome-plated shovels were used Monday morning to break ground for The Garrison—a mixed-use community that the developer says will bring upscale shops, apartments and, someday, a movie theater to North Stafford.
“This is a process. This isn’t going to have a movie theater, restaurants tomorrow,” Garrisonville Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer told the small crowd gathered for the event. “This is going to take a couple of years. Everybody needs to stay patient in everything that we do here.”
Geoffrey Pence, president of the Reston-based Pence Group, the firm building the much-anticipated development along the 400 block of Garrisonville Road (State Route 610), said several obstacles occurred along the way to the groundbreaking ceremony.
“We’ve had some interesting things happen along this process and we’ve stuck with it and we’re going to continue to stick with it and see it all the way through,” said Pence.
Dudenhefer, who has been championing The Garrison for over four years, said he believes the new development will be a welcome addition for all county residents.
“I’m ecstatic,” said Dudenhefer. “I think Stafford’s ready for a project like this.”
With steady fast traffic moving along the Garrisonville Road ceremony site on Monday, Dudenhefer said road conditions will improve along that stretch as a result of the new development.
“There will be major improvements to this intersection ... including traffic lights and signals,” he said.
The Pence group will also pay to widen portions of State Route 610 to accommodate traffic near the development as well as the cost of the new traffic signal at Travis Lane and a connector at the rear of The Garrison to Highpointe Boulevard, which will allow motorists access onto Mine Road.
When fully built-out, The Garrison is projected to boast 500,000 square feet of retail space and offer 453 apartments to rent.
Monday’s groundbreaking, hosted by the Pence group, was the second official announcement by the company that construction of The Garrison was ready to begin. Pence said he was ready to get started in the fall of 2019, but the COVID pandemic delayed the work.
“I think it was really the coronavirus and the uncertainty when things were going to get back to normal,” said Pence. “We have signed a Starbucks lease for Pad 2 and we’re pretty far in negotiations for restaurants on Pads 1 and 3.”
The Pence Group’s previous projects include the 2003 construction of the nearby Stafford Marketplace off Garrisonville Road, which now includes Kohl’s, Target, Lowe’s, Starbucks and other retail stores and restaurants.
Pence said the first phase of the latest project will bring an initial 110,000 feet of retail and 136 apartment units. He said more work still needs to be done on the 57-acre site before construction can begin, including managing the expected stormwater runoff and other preparatory work.
Pence hopes to start construction in February and anticipates restaurants at the new town center will be open by the spring of 2023, with a Starbucks at the entrance to the community.
Pence said when completed, The Garrison will be a pedestrian-friendly community that will someday include a grocery store and a movie theater. When the project was officially announced about two years ago, Pence was optimistic a theater would be the anchor venue for the new community and he said Regal Cinemas remains committed to Stafford County.
Dudenhefer said the movie theater is “paramount in the minds” of Stafford residents. The county hasn’t had a theater since the Aquia Town Center closed.
Once a vibrant and popular shopping center near the intersection of Garrisonville Road and U.S. 1 in North Stafford, Aquia Town Center was razed in 2007 and has remained an empty lot ever since. In March, county supervisors voted unanimously to terminate an agreement providing tax incentives to a Maryland company after it failed to move forward on a planned development or improve the site.
“We’ve missed having a theater,” said Dudenhefer.
