Developer withdraws plan for Lake Anna RV park

Neighboring residents got their wish earlier this month when the applicant pulled the plug on a proposed RV park on Lake Anna in Spotsylvania County.

Foresight Design Services sent an email earlier this month to the county on behalf of the developer, Vienna-based Wills Companies, saying “the decision has been reached to withdraw the application” for the Four Seasons RV Resort.

Livingston District Supervisor Jacob Lane, who represents the area where the park was proposed, said the plan didn’t have community support and the outcome was “something we worked very hard for.”

Lane praised residents who live around the property and former Supervisor Barry Jett, who opposed the proposal and led community meetings before he died late last year. Lane won a special election to fill Jett’s empty Livingston seat.

It’s unclear what the future will hold for the property, but the Wills Company has bought the land.

In January, following public hearings during which residents overwhelmingly opposed the plan, the county Planning Commission recommended denial of a special-use permit for the 300-space RV park.

The proposal called for a lakefront camping and recreation site, on 135 acres along Days Bridge Road near U.S. 522, with recreational vehicle sites and related amenities, including a pool and amphitheaters.

Lake Anna is bordered by Spotsylvania, Orange and Louisa counties. The RV park originally was an Orange project, but switched to Spotsylvania after a 2020 boundary line adjustment between the counties.

Before the boundary line change, the Orange Planning Commission recommended denial of a special-use permit request for the park.

The applicant later filed for a special-use permit in Spotsylvania.

Greg Baker, president of the Lake Anna Civic Association, said in an interview that he is “very happy” the application has been pulled.

The focus now falls on the future plans for the property.

The developer can build 12 residential sites on the property by right, but Baker understands the developer likely will pursue something more extensive.

Baker said he would be open to a bigger development, but only if it is “in harmony with the rest of the community.”

“We’re not anti-development,” Baker said. “It’s really about density.”

