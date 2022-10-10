Developers seek rezoning for homes, townhouses in Spotsylvania

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors are scheduled to hold a public hearing Tuesday on a proposed rezoning for a development with 770 homes, townhouses and apartments.

The meeting will be held at the Holbert building and starts at 4:30 p.m. Public hearings are held during the latter portion of supervisors meetings.

The proposed development, Village at Crossroads Station, would be built on the southwestern corner of the intersection of U.S. 17 and Thornton Rolling Road, adjacent to the industrial park that includes the Virginia Railway Express station.

The Denali Capital Group LLC and Tricord Inc. are the applicants seeking rezoning for eight parcels, totaling 115,065 acres, from rural industrial and commercial to residential townhouse, residential mixed-use and mixed-use low, according to the county staff report for the public hearing.

County staff and the Planning Commission, which held a public hearing in June, have recommended that the board deny the proposed project.

The staff report highlighted various key reasons to deny the proposal:

Lack of “commitment to specific unit types or the allocation of the units … except for the 270 multi-family units.”

Some of the “multi-family units” are not situated to be in an area within a half mile of the VRE rail station “in support of a transit oriented development and Mixed Use land use goals.”

The proposal “eliminates existing commercial acreage and prohibits any future commercial or office uses within the project area.”

Transportation improvements are scheduled late in the project’s development and would fail to “mitigate the project’s impacts on the transportation network.”

Lack of a transit plan, with no commitment to contribute to Fredericksburg Regional Transit bus service.

The staff report also noted positive aspects of the proposal, including proffers for impacts to area schools.

The development also would include “an affordable housing option” and create a connection for vehicles and pedestrians between Crossroads Parkway and Thornton Rolling Road.