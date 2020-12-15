DHL distribution center coming to Stafford

Stafford County supervisors approved a tax incentive package on Tuesday to entice German logistics company DHL to establish a distribution center in the county near the Courthouse Road interchange.

The 500,000 square foot facility, which was announced by Gov. Ralph Northam, will be located on Wyche Road, at the northeast corner of Courthouse Road and Interstate 95. The new facility will serve the Mid-Atlantic region. County officials anticipate the facility could create more than 500 new jobs.

“These are new jobs to Virginia and Stafford,” said John Holden, director of economic development. “We are excited to welcome DHL to Stafford.”

In a Tuesday night press release announcing the deal, Stafford officials stated: “This development advances the Stafford region and aids the local economy as it attracts new businesses, diverse job creation, new capital investment, and tax revenue to Stafford County.”

Holden told supervisors Stafford competed with other locations in the state, as well as locations in Maryland, for the project. DHL will invest $72 million in the endeavor.

Holden anticipates the facility will be fully operational by December 2021.

—James Scott Baron

