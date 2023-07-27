Michelle Perone is intrigued when people without health issues or ailments hear about the physical challenges she attempts as a Type 1 diabetic, then declare they could never do the same.

“Yes, you can, you just have to want to,” she said. “If somebody tells me that something is going to be really hard, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. It means that it’s going to be really hard, and it’s going to take a little more training, a little bit more preparation and a little bit more thought.”

The last line practically sums up life, and the philosophy, for the 35-year-old Spotsylvania County woman who’s an avid biker and hiker, outdoor enthusiast and hair stylist in Georgetown. She’s been attempting one feat after another since her first Tour de Cure bicycle ride for diabetes research at age 21.

Next month, she’ll face her biggest test yet: climbing a Utah mountain as many times as she can over 36 hours. Every step she takes on Snowbasin will be uphill, as hikers who get to the top will take a 15-minute gondola ride down the mountain so they can turn around and go back up again.

If she makes the 2.3-mile uphill hike 13 times, it will be the equivalent of summiting Mount Everest, the world’s tallest mountain above sea level.

Some participants in “29029 Everest,” so named for the total mileage in 13 ascents, set their sights on fewer treks that equate to reaching peaks such as Mount Kilimanjaro or Mount Denali.

Not Perone. She’s always believed a 100-mile run sounds way more awesome than a mere marathon.

“I want to do the entire thing, I want to summit Everest,” she said. “It could take 36 hours, but I’m really hoping it doesn’t. But if you’re gonna do it, you just gotta go for it.”

As the 5-foot 1-inch Filipino native prepares by working out harder, and longer, than ever before, she also has to plan for the varied ways her diabetes might react to the extreme exertion and high elevation.

Diagnosed at 16

Perone has Type 1 diabetes, which means her immune system prevents her pancreas from producing insulin. The hormone keeps the body’s blood sugars at normal levels and supplies energy to cells.

Only 5 to 10% of diabetics have Type 1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The remainder have Type 2 diabetes, a condition that can develop over years and occur when the body doesn’t use insulin properly.

When Perone was diagnosed at 16, she had to give herself insulin injections daily. She said her world changed the following year when insulin pumps were developed to administer doses without needles.

Newer technology has made it even easier. Perone wears a small insulin pump on the right side of her body and a sensor on the other. The two communicate, with the continuous glucose monitoring sensor telling the pump — hers is a t:slim X2 insulin pump — when more is needed.

As she’s taken on more challenges, she’s set profiles on the pump, for daily use, biking or mountain climbing, that adjust the insulin based on her activity.

She’s learned that in the beginning of a workout, century ride or Tough Mudder obstacle course, her blood sugar tends to drop.

“But the longer I work out, and the more fatigue and stress my body goes under, my blood sugar actually starts to rise a little bit, and I need a little more insulin to push it back down,” she said.

Even with all the preparation and planning, Perone is still venturing into the unknown with the hikes up the Utah mountain.

“That’s like no man’s land for me because I’ve never worked out for longer than 15 hours or so,” she said. “It’s a different level of paying attention to my body.”

‘Mental toughness’

In Utah, just as she does on hikes in the Shenandoah National Park, Perone will carry everything that she needs in an emergency, be that a sudden rainstorm or a precarious drop in her blood sugar. She routinely takes backup medical supplies, including syringes and additional insulin cartridges, just in case something happens and she has to resort to insulin shots.

She’s packed hydration mixes, to add to water, that will provide her 1,500 milligrams of sodium, potassium and magnesium to keep her electrolytes in balance. She’s got an emergency jelly-like food called Precision Fuel that will deliver up to 90 carbs, fast, if her blood sugar drops too low.

She also has plenty of fruit snacks, fig bars and other food to keep her nourished as she expects to burn up to 1,000 calories an hour.

Perone knows there are so many variables that impact her blood sugar beyond her diet, including elevation and lack of sleep, but she’s trying to plan for every possibility.

“I always say if you know all the rules to the game, then you know how to play it really well,” she said. “I’m trying.”

Perone is always available for a “crazy physical challenge,” said Jena Carrington, a fellow Type 1 diabetic in Calvert County, Maryland. When the two met about 10 years ago, they deemed each other their “diabetic twin,” because of shared medical diagnoses and interest in outdoor challenges.

“Michelle is the most adventurous person I know,” Carrington said. “Knowing what it takes to train for a high-intensity physical activity, such as her ‘Everest’ climb in Utah is such an inspiration. She has remained so focused and determined, and I have no doubt that she will exceed all expectations when she completes the monumental climb.”

Perone’s husband, Adam, served in the Marines and also works hard to stay physically fit. They’ve hiked mountains together in New England, Tennessee and Colorado, and also do obstacle courses and fun runs.

He’s volunteered to be on Snowbasin for the two nights she’s there. Spectators are not allowed after dark, so it’s his way to provide encouragement and support to his wife as well as the 250 to 300 hikers expected.

He’ll keep an eye peeled for any signs of duress and an extra bag of supplies for her.

Adam Perone would like to climb with her, but Michelle Perone wants to do a solo summit.

“It will truly be an achievement I did by myself,” she said. “I feel like it’s going to build my character, my mental toughness. I think I’m going to learn a lot about myself and see what I’m really made of when things get really, really hard on a different level.”