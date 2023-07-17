As soon as Nancy Farrell Allen tells people she’s a dietitian, they ask if she writes menus for hospitals.

Early in her 40-year career, Farrell Allen did work at a hospital. But there, she counseled patients who’d been diagnosed with diabetes or cardiac conditions about how to make necessary changes to their diets.

She pursued a multitude of endeavors after that, from helping parents of babies who failed to thrive to showing supermarket shoppers how to read nutrition labels on cans and cartons.

She’s worked with nurses to assess obesity rates among Spotsylvania County elementary students and counseled teenage girls whose views of themselves were distorted by unrealistic expectations on social media.

Farrell Allen also has offered opinions to state legislators on food-related issues, served on Congressman Rob Wittman’s Health Advisory Council and done public-service announcements about topics such as the benefit of blueberries.

“Nancy is a leader in promoting nutrition public policy, helping patients live healthier lives and educating health-care professionals,” Wittman said. “I’m grateful for her contributions to the community.”

About the only thing Farrell Allen hasn’t done is write hospital menus.

“Nancy wears many hats, including as national media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics,” said Lisa Dutton, dean of the College of Health Professions at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science. “She approaches all of her interactions — whether they are with the public, students or colleagues — with authenticity, confident humility and care.”

Dutton recently presented Farrell Allen with the College of Health Professions Distinguished Alumnus Award, given for meritorious contributions to the health-care profession. It’s the first time a dietitian has received the honor.

While she was humbled by the award, Farrell Allen said she wanted to share the information with The Free Lance–Star so she could set the record straight on several aspects of her profession.

First, “nutrition is a science and good nutrition is at the forefront of disease prevention,” she said.

Second, those in her field, known as registered dietitian nutritionists, have completed degrees in which the coursework is as varied as Farrell Allen’s work experience. Subjects may range from food-service systems management to physiology, businesses to biochemistry, computer science to culinary arts.

Effective Jan. 1, 2024, those who take the exam for registered dietitian nutritionist, or RDN, will need a master’s degree, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics website at eatright.org/become-an-rdn.

And third, in North America, Farrell Allen’s chosen profession is spelled “dietitian,” not “dietician.” Folks across the pond spell the word with a “c,” she said.

When she’s not correcting spelling, the dietitian said she sees herself as a nutrition educator who helps others at all stages of life. Dietitians practice medical nutrition therapy which is medicine based in nutrition science and behavioral therapy.

“I can tell you that you should eat green beans, but you might tell me somebody in your youth forced you to eat green beans and you have a problem with them,” she said, noting the red flags that certain foods can trigger when adults remember a bad experience as a child.

“Or here’s another one: I might ask them to eat green beans, but then I have to figure out, can they afford it and have access to it?” she wondered. “Are they shopping at a convenience store, can they get to a supermarket?”

Farrell Allen always wanted to open her own nutrition practice, but that plan was delayed for decades. After earning her bachelor of science degree from the University of Illinois, then completing her dietetic internship at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, she worked in communities across the Midwest and South.

Married twice, both her husbands served in the military, and the family, which included her three daughters, moved every three years, but she never had a problem finding a job. She finally got the stability she sought after settling in the Fredericksburg area in 1999.

She lives in Stafford County and operates her practice, Farrell Dietitian Services, virtually and in the office of ABC Pediatrics in Fredericksburg.

Farrell Allen also earned her master’s in nutrition education from Rosalind Franklin, where she continues as an adjunct professor. She also taught nutrition classes at Germanna Community College for 13 years.

“Her students are so appreciative of the opportunity to learn from her clinical expertise, and they consistently comment on the engaging manner in which she provides them with the most up-to-date and evidence-based content,” said Dutton, dean at Rosalind Franklin. “We are grateful for the many ways she contributes to the education of the next generation of nutrition professionals.”

While Farrell Allen hasn’t written hospital menus during her career, she has come up with healthy choices for Fredericksburg-area adults in group homes. The facilities she’s worked with provide extra support for people who otherwise would need to be institutionalized, said Amy Umble, spokesperson for the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board.

The residents were eating a lot of frozen meals, paying a lot for food and medicine and dealing with digestive issues. Farrell Allen came up with menus that incorporated fresh foods available by the season. She continues to monitor the progress of residents in three of the enhanced group homes and has seen expenses drop, along with rates of high blood pressure and blood sugar.

“She continues to be an integral member of our support team, and we appreciate how she has positively impacted individuals with developmental disabilities, many of whom have sensitivities, allergies and specialized needs,” said Steve Curtis, a residential services coordinator. “Her ongoing care and support have truly made her a standout on our team.”