Different inspirations and journeys brought award-winning photographers to their craft

“I’ve always been a hiker, gardener and nature lover, so nature photography fit right in with my other hobbies,” he said.

Butler was born and raised in Stafford, and always loved the environment around him, whether that meant his family’s small farm in Brooke, the county’s winding roads or the shores of local rivers.

“I’m pretty much self-taught,” he said, “though I’ve gotten some good feedback from some other local photographers.”

Chapman said it was moving to this area that sparked his interest in nature and bird photography.

“I joined a couple local photo meet-ups to find all the cool locations,” he said, “and ended up plugged into a network of friends who love to help each other learn and grow.”

Newton has been taking photos for a long time, having watched her father work in his own darkroom. She learned to develop black and white photos on her own while in living in Seattle. Studying art in college and working as a photographer for a newspaper in Maryland helped her skills grow, though raising a family put shooting on the back burner for a while.

“Then I got into digital and that kind of changes your whole world, no longer being restricted by how many pictures you can take,” she said.