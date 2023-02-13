Dinosaurs are coming out of the woodwork to support the sick girl who loves prehistoric reptiles so much, she's often called "Ellisaurus."

Elliott Domaleski is 5 and has a rare condition called severe aplastic anemia in which her body stops producing new blood cells. She'll probably need a bone marrow transplant, and a story about her plight was chronicled in a Free Lance–Star story last month.

After that, a Tyrannosaurus rex showed up at a local bone marrow drive, and a collection of hard plastic dinosaurs, made in the 1970s and '80s by the British Museum of Natural History, is making its way to Elliott's Stafford County home.

Ivelisse Maddalena, a friend of Elliott's family, put on a T-rex costume, which had somewhat longer arms than did the creature itself. Maddalena was able to hold an oversized Be the Match swab, which, theoretically could have been used to gather DNA from inside the dino's cheek.

Be the Match Registry is operated by the National Marrow Donor Program, which is seeking to find a match for Elliott — and others who need bone marrow transplants, said Amy Schatz, a statewide representative of the registration program.

Neither of Elliott's parents, Nora and Greg Domaleski, is a perfect match, which means a transplant with their bone marrow would produce higher risks of infection and rejection for Elliott, Schatz said.

Before Fredericksburg Kids Expo Feb. 11–12, where Be the Match had a booth both days, more than 450 people had signed up to be tested and to have kits sent to their homes. Schatz reminded them to complete and return the kits so their names could be added.

"There has been great local interest in supporting (Elliott)," Schatz said, "especially as people are seeing the urgency her family is indicating."

Denise Luck of Spotsylvania County is offering a different kind of gift: 12 dinosaurs she bought when her firstborn, Jason, was Elliott's age. Luck ordered the set, a piece or two at a time, from the British Museum of Natural History because they were "kind of pricey."

When she and Jason got new pieces, they went to the library to research the reptiles because there was no internet in those prehistoric times.

Luck liked the fact the animals were sized to scale and that the pieces showed how much bigger a diplodocus was than an iguanodon. But what really blew her mind was the woolly mammoth, which she always thought was so large, is tiny compared to some other "ginormous" creatures in the set.

While her son loved the dinosaurs, and she has a lot of good memories with the collection, that interest hasn't surfaced in any of her seven grandchildren.

"None of them had that spark of interest," Luck said, "and when I read the article about Elliott, I thought, well, clearly, here is someone who would appreciate them. I would love to give them to this very brave little girl."

Elliott's mother was touched by the gesture.

"Elliott would love that," she said. "That is so incredibly thoughtful."

During a phone call last week, Nora Domaleski said she and her family have been amazed by the outpouring of support. Friends from the Fredericksburg area and north to Maryland and south to Richmond have posted fliers — or even put magnets on their vehicles — about the campaign to get more people registered as bone marrow donors.

Elliott has received dinosaur leggings and plush toys, as well as sleeves made from pretty material to cover her PICC line. That's used for her frequent blood transfusions and when she needs bloodwork done so she won’t get a needle stick each time.

Because the child is so prone to reinfection, one doctor suggested her mom change her pillowcase daily. That way, if there had been saliva on her pillow that contained bacteria, Elliott wouldn't become reinfected.

When Nora Domaleski's friends heard about that, they made sure the family had plenty of bed linens. Domaleski's parents, Michael and Anne Tolbert, have created a GoFundMe account to help with some of the family's many expenses.

"I for one am very blown away by all this," the mother said. "It’s like there’s a village around us, but this village is huge. It helps me so I can focus on Elliott and her care."

That's especially helpful as her husband and Elliott's father, Greg, is deployed to Cuba as part of his duty with the Coast Guard reserve.

Meanwhile, Elliott had a treatment before Christmas, to basically reset her immune system, her father said last month. It takes about three months to show full results, and at this point, Elliott's blood levels are looking slightly improved, her mother said last week.

She's especially glad to see Elliott's neutrophils rising. Those are the most common type of white blood cells and the body’s first line of defense against infection — and last month, Elliott's levels were at zero, her mother said.

They've risen somewhat, but still aren't as high as they should be so the Nomelskis continue their lockdown at home. Elliott started kindergarten in August but had to stop going to school by early November when she first got sick. She can't participate in Scouts or taekwondo, activities she enjoyed before the illness, or even have play dates with her friends because of the risk to her immune system.

That's why dinosaurs have become the little girl's constant companion.

"I love reptiles," she said last month. "I love any reptiles because they're so cool."

Registration is at My.bethematch.org/Ellisaurus or by texting Ellisaurus to 61474.