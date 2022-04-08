DisAbility Resource Center sending crutches, canes to Ukraine

Eric Barnes runs a warehouse that’s filled to the rafters with crutches and piled to the ceiling with aluminum walkers.

When he heard about a partnership that will send some of the items to people in Ukraine who have been injured in the war, he was thrilled. Barnes is the administrator for the Equipment Connection, the arm of the disAbility Resource Center in Fredericksburg that collects, then gives out for free, various types of equipment.

People who need crutches or canes for a limited time pass them along to the DRC when they get better with the hopes someone else can use them.

“We have so much equipment, we’re literally bursting at the seam,” Barnes said, noting that he might get six or seven pairs of crutches a week and only hand out two or three sets a month.

When he saw footage of soldiers and civilians injured in the Ukrainian war fashioning crutches out of sticks or other pieces of rubble, he was glad to learn the DRC could help. Debra Fults, its executive director, worked out a partnership with Embrace Foundation in Newport News. The group is collecting crutches, walkers, canes and diapers to share with Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian humanitarian aid organization which will ship the items to Europe.

“This was a perfect opportunity to get them the things they needed,” Fults said, without having to incur expensive shipping costs.

Barnes, an Army veteran who was exposed to chemical agents during the first Gulf War, is thrilled that equipment from the Fredericksburg area “can make a difference to help someone stay on their feet” after being injured in the Ukrainian war.

“It’s a matter of being a good steward and sharing what the good Lord has sent us,” he said.

Barnes will load a rental truck Sunday with the equipment, including diapers for children and adults, then head to Newport News on Monday. Someone from the North Carolina branch of Samaritan’s Purse is scheduled to pick up the goods on Tuesday and get them shipped to Europe, the DRC said.

