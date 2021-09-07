Disc golf loving UMW coach created handy rig to get his disc and others from course's pond

WHEN Kunle Lawson started playing disc golf on the course at Loriella Park in Spotsylvania County several years back, he unfortunately became acquainted with a pond that’s difficult to clear.
Like many who play the course, and especially when he was starting out, the track and cross country coach at the University of Mary Washington sometimes could only watch as his plastic disc plunked into the pond.
Because the discs he throws are not inexpensive, and because it would be a waste to leave them at the pond’s bottom, Lawson came up with a way to retrieve the discs.
“I ended up putting together this large rake with ropes attached to get the discs out,” said Lawson, who plays the sport on courses all over the region. He plays in three leagues and thinks nothing of driving from his home in Spotsylvania to courses in Prince William County.
Lawson said that with his lake rig, he can stand on the shore of the pond at Loriella and most often drag it along in such a way to recover the discs, which look like small Frisbees and most often sink to the bottom.
He’s used the device to help him retrieve more than 100 discs belonging to 50 or so other players. He uses phone numbers or email addresses to let owners know where to get them back in the park’s lost-and-found or elsewhere.
“I have a little raft I can blow up and use to get out in the middle and get those the rake can’t reach,” he said, noting that other players have been appreciative when he lets them know about the recovered discs.
Lawson competes in senior track-and-field competitions in the shot put and discus, and competed in those events and in sprinting on championship teams at Lynchburg College in the 1980s. He said his disc golf-throwing skills have improved to the point where he doesn’t put that many discs in the pond anymore.
The athlete, who coached at Lynchburg, the University of Richmond and Ohio University before coming to UMW, said he was drawn to disc golf for the same reason he competed in track and field.
“There are no excuses and nobody else to blame if you don’t play well, as it’s all on you,” he said. “The way you practice and how you play directly impacts your game, with weather the only variable. You alone control how you progress and how well you play.”
To that end, Lawson has put in a lot of practice time, and initially had to work hard at throwing the various plastic discs used in the sport quite differently from the way he throws the discus used in track and field.
“It took me a while to learn to throw something lighter. A discus you throw as hard as want, but you can’t throw a [golf] disc that way because it won’t go at all,” he said, noting that a discus spins away from you, while a golf disc spins toward you when thrown.
He added, “Learning the mechanics and biomechanics to make a disc fly has been frustrating, challenging and fun at the same time. I enjoy thinking about and trying to master the biomechanical aspect of throwing.”
The coach and competitor said disc golf is a lot like golf played with a ball, in that getting considerably better takes hard work and practice and can’t be accomplished by merely bringing strength into the mix.
The disc golf enthusiast—who has undergrad and graduate degrees in business management, exercise physiology and coaching education—said he likes the fact that he gets in at least 10,000 steps when playing most courses. He often plays others, and sometimes will take a round or two solo through an 18-hole course (which uses baskets instead of holes).
For the latter, he’ll sometimes throw several discs on the same basket as a way to practice, though his sense of fairness and competition behooves him to record and play the first shot as if he was playing a real round against competitors.
Lawson has had some of his teammates come out and play occasional rounds of disc golf for fun and team-building, and sometimes is joined by his wife Stephanie and son James on the course or to simply throw discs.
He noted that when the pandemic hit, he found himself playing disc golf much more because it was relatively safe being outdoors, and because it provided something to do when most other activities all came with some risks.
The coach is thrilled that the students on his UMW teams can get back to more normal competitions this year after COVID prevented some competitions last year.
Coaching duties will keep him off disc courses until the seasons are finished, but he noted that the fairly temperate local climate means he can get out almost any time of year when he’s not busy coaching.
While demonstrating the different discs committed players use—everything from ones called putters to others known as distance drivers—Lawson’s advice for those who might be interested in disc golf is to contact and get involved in leagues in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.
“It’s a lot of fun and good exercise,” he said, noting that he once took 22,000 steps during one day of play. “And on some courses, people will even run while they’re playing.”
