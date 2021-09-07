Disc golf loving UMW coach created handy rig to get his disc and others from course's pond

“I have a little raft I can blow up and use to get out in the middle and get those the rake can’t reach,” he said, noting that other players have been appreciative when he lets them know about the recovered discs.

Lawson competes in senior track-and-field competitions in the shot put and discus, and competed in those events and in sprinting on championship teams at Lynchburg College in the 1980s. He said his disc golf-throwing skills have improved to the point where he doesn’t put that many discs in the pond anymore.

The athlete, who coached at Lynchburg, the University of Richmond and Ohio University before coming to UMW, said he was drawn to disc golf for the same reason he competed in track and field.

“There are no excuses and nobody else to blame if you don’t play well, as it’s all on you,” he said. “The way you practice and how you play directly impacts your game, with weather the only variable. You alone control how you progress and how well you play.”

To that end, Lawson has put in a lot of practice time, and initially had to work hard at throwing the various plastic discs used in the sport quite differently from the way he throws the discus used in track and field.