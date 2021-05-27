Divided council backs new limits on yard signs in Fredericksburg

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kelly said he’s concerned that with local elections in Fredericksburg now in November along with state campaigns, there will be more than six races on the ballot. He questioned what would happen if a homeowner stated they wanted to support seven candidates with signs, but the city government has told them they can’t.

Kelly proposed that when the issue comes back for a second reading, there’s language that allows additional signage in the months of October and November without specifically mentioning election season. Mayor Greenlaw agreed with that idea if it is feasible.

“When it becomes too much, it becomes too much,” said Assistant City Attorney Dori Martin, who helped craft the ordinance. “We’re not going to make any judgments on who’s got to go, take this one down, leave this one up.

“It’s going to be up to the residents to get all their desired messages in, in a way that’s in compliance. We think we’ve left enough flexibility for them to do that.”

Marne Sherman, the city’s community planning and building development administrator, said she’ll be in charge of enforcing the new sign ordinance. The ordinance also requires signs to be to be in good condition and structurally safe.