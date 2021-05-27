Divided council backs new limits on yard signs in Fredericksburg

There are many times Fredericksburg City Council members agrees on an issue and vote accordingly. The decision Tuesday night to enforce a new sign ordinance was not one of those occasions.
The measure passed 4–3 on first read, with Councilmen Chuck Frye Jr., Matt Kelly and Billy Withers voting against it. Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and Council members Kerry Devine, Tim Duffy and Jason Graham supported it.
Fredericksburg residents have until the next City Council meeting on June 8 to voice their opinion on the ordinance, which will limit homeowners or businesses to a maximum of six standard-sized yard signs, but will remove the existing time limit on election signage.
A final vote on the ordinance is also scheduled for June 8.
“Government gets involved when it’s public health and public safety and issues like that,” Kelly said. “Signage is not a public health or safety issue … So I have difficulty going that far in somebody’s yard and telling them what they can and cannot do.”
The Fredericksburg Planning Commission was similarly split on the issue when it voted 4–3 to recommend the ordinance for approval at its April 14 meeting.
Withers’ issue is that there will be no time limit on campaign signs. The city’s current ordinance allows campaign signs 60 days before an election and 10 days after it ends. But City Attorney Kathleen Dooley said that hasn’t been enforceable since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that the government cannot regulate signs based on content.
Kelly said he’s concerned that with local elections in Fredericksburg now in November along with state campaigns, there will be more than six races on the ballot. He questioned what would happen if a homeowner stated they wanted to support seven candidates with signs, but the city government has told them they can’t.
Kelly proposed that when the issue comes back for a second reading, there’s language that allows additional signage in the months of October and November without specifically mentioning election season. Mayor Greenlaw agreed with that idea if it is feasible.
“When it becomes too much, it becomes too much,” said Assistant City Attorney Dori Martin, who helped craft the ordinance. “We’re not going to make any judgments on who’s got to go, take this one down, leave this one up.
“It’s going to be up to the residents to get all their desired messages in, in a way that’s in compliance. We think we’ve left enough flexibility for them to do that.”
Marne Sherman, the city’s community planning and building development administrator, said she’ll be in charge of enforcing the new sign ordinance. The ordinance also requires signs to be to be in good condition and structurally safe.
Sherman would respond to complaints and take photographs of offending residences. She said she also may drive by a residence and notice non-compliance, take pictures and then send a letter warning the resident to make the required changes within a 10-day period.
Kelly said Sherman should have more critical things on her agenda.
“Marne has got so many things that are important to do and having to take time and take photographs and send letters over a sign in a yard is kind of hard to fathom,” Kelly said.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526