Here’s an interesting mix of the supernatural: Amy Philbert felt a divine calling to produce a film about a girl possessed by the devil.

“I actually woke up from a very scary dream and the last vision I had in my head was this little girl who was demonic,” said the King George County woman. “I couldn’t shake it, I felt like God kept telling me, you need to produce this story.”

That was the inspiration for “Connie,” a horror-thriller that Philbert describes as “The Exorcist” meets “The Sixth Sense.” It’s her first film — she has several in the works — and it’s streaming on the free movie channel, Tubi, and soon will be available through Amazon Prime Video.

The movie was filmed primarily in King George, where Philbert lives with her husband, Mortimer Philbert Sr. During research, Amy Philbert, 37, realized that schizophrenia is one condition that may mirror some of the behaviors shown by the main character, a preteen. She hopes the movie provides some insight into the illness, and she includes mental health resources at the end.

It’s not the first time Philbert has used one platform to advance another. Before she channeled her moviemaking DNA — she’s related to Fay Wray, the actress who played Ann Darrow in the first “King Kong” movie — Philbert looked for modeling jobs.

She was told by an agent that, because of her size, she would never do runway work, get a part in a film or play anything beyond the role of a mom.

“He was like, you’re too old and you’re too fat,” she said, so she started her own business, AS Plus Modeling while living in Arizona. “There are millions of girls out there who are not a size 2 and they are just so pretty and the world is telling them maybe they are not because they are, maybe, a size 20.”

Her modeling agency found work for plus-size actors, as well as those with disabilities.

Philbert moved to Virginia four years ago to be with her husband, and he encouraged her to do something with all the scripts she had written. Her name, literally, is all over the credits for “Connie” as she was the writer, director, executive producer, production designer, casting director and costume designer.

Her family figures prominently as well.

Her husband’s company, High Profile Entertainment & Productions, provided the musical score. Her son, Jonathan Serna, 18, flew from Arizona to work with his stepfather on composing the music and co-writing lyrics. He also completed vocal tracks with his mother for the opening credits.

Her daughter, Erica, 15, played the part of Connie after the actress pegged for the part needed stomach surgery. Projectile vomiting was not mentioned as a symptom.

In addition, several members of the local rock band, Vivid Vertigo, which has four songs in the movie, make a cameo appearance.

Amy Philbert also works with a film company in Los Angeles, evaluating new movies to determine if their creators will be invited to previews and red-carpet events. She jokes that she spends most waking moments thinking about the reel world.

“I feel like if I’m not doing film in some capacity, I’m not really happy and I don’t feel fulfilled,” she said.

However, finances are another matter. While she and her husband both enjoy creative outlets, they have full-time jobs as well. She works for the state and he works for the federal government.