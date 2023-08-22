Dixon-Smith Middle School in Stafford County was evacuated Tuesday morning after the Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a general threat to the school.

The school was reopened after law enforcement responded and determined that the threat was not credible.

Stafford Sheriff's Office spokesman Ryan Wilbur said dispatch received the call at 8:27 a.m. on Tuesday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, students and staff were evacuated," Wilbur said. "K-9 Unit, Drone Team, deputies, and detectives responded to investigate the threat. After thoroughly checking the school and surrounding area, the school was reopened."

Stafford school division spokeswoman Sandra Osborn said families and staff were notified of the incident.

Wilbur said an investigation into who reported the threat is ongoing.