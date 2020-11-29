DMV hopes customers can skip a trip to offices, get help online or through mail

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is hoping some people can skip a trip to DMV offices and avoid the long lines that have plagued the department in recent months.
The Free Lance-Star published a story in mid-October about King George resident James Barrett’s efforts to get a title, tags and registration for a new vehicle he purchased. He ended up driving 60 miles—one way—and standing in line for hours at a DMV Select in Orange County. At the time, it was one of the few DMV offices where appointments weren’t required.
Other area residents responded with similar woes about waits and difficulty scheduling a visit through DMV’s online appointment system. Elody Shojinaga, also of King George, checked the website multiple times daily, only to find that appointments were booked months in advance.
Unlike the past, when people sat and waited at DMV offices for their turn, those trying to make appointments “don’t even know that you will ever get service.”
Shojinaga also said her family had been looking at new cars but decided to postpone a purchase to avoid the DMV part of the transaction. “We simply don’t need the headache.”
DMV announced measures this month that it hopes will reduce the pain.
Many residents who renewed their driver’s license or identification cards through the mail or DMV’s website can do the same again without an in-person visit, according to the DMV. They’ll get credentials that are good for two years.
When they expire, they’ll have to renew them in person, and the licenses and cards will then be good for the standard five or eight years.
DMV is notifying customers eligible for the online or thru-mail transactions and said more than 50,000 people already have taken advantage of the offer, DMV stated.
DMV Commission Richard Holcomb called it a creative way to navigate the challenges of the pandemic and hoped that as many as half a million Virginians would take the option in the next 14 months.
“This frees up appointment space for other customers who must visit us in order to conduct their business,” he said.
Not everyone is eligible. People who can’t get the two-year renewal include those with a limited duration license issued for one year or for a period of authorized stay in the United States; those required to register in accordance with Virginia Code Chapter 9 or Title 9.1; and school bus drivers.
People who want to renew their credentials for the normal five or eight years, as well as those who need a REAL ID compliant credential, have to make an appointment for in-person service at dmvNOW.com/appt.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
