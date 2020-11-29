DMV hopes customers can skip a trip to offices, get help online or through mail

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is hoping some people can skip a trip to DMV offices and avoid the long lines that have plagued the department in recent months.

The Free Lance-Star published a story in mid-October about King George resident James Barrett’s efforts to get a title, tags and registration for a new vehicle he purchased. He ended up driving 60 miles—one way—and standing in line for hours at a DMV Select in Orange County. At the time, it was one of the few DMV offices where appointments weren’t required.

Other area residents responded with similar woes about waits and difficulty scheduling a visit through DMV’s online appointment system. Elody Shojinaga, also of King George, checked the website multiple times daily, only to find that appointments were booked months in advance.

Unlike the past, when people sat and waited at DMV offices for their turn, those trying to make appointments “don’t even know that you will ever get service.”

Shojinaga also said her family had been looking at new cars but decided to postpone a purchase to avoid the DMV part of the transaction. “We simply don’t need the headache.”

DMV announced measures this month that it hopes will reduce the pain.

