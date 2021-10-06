DMV offers more in-person options

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles started offering more in-person service at its offices on Tuesday.

DMV now offers both walk-in and scheduled appointments on alternating days. Those with appointments will be able to visit a DMV office Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Walk-in visits will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Walk-in service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis based on the transaction, DMV said in a news release.

For customers who go to an office, they will find lobby chairs “spaced to allow for physical distance and all customers are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings,” DMV said.

DMV has been offering online and visits by appointment only since the pandemic started in 2020.

“With more than 50 services available online and others by mail, many customers are taking advantage of the opportunity to conduct business without having to come to the DMV,” Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said in the news release. “But when an in-person visit is needed, customers can now plan ahead for a convenient appointment or walk in on alternating days, allowing Virginians to choose the way they prefer to be served.”

Online transactions can be made by going to dmvNOW.com.

