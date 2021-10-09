Doctors encourage vaccines as flu season nears

Flu season is right around the corner, along with cooler weather, presumably, and holiday gatherings held inside.
RSV, a respiratory virus that causes mild cold-like symptoms, has been tearing through schools and child-care centers since the summer, according to local pediatricians.
“That is very strange; it usually doesn’t begin until late fall, wintertime,” said Dr. Rhonda Winchester with Mary Washington Pediatrics in Spotsylvania County.
And COVID-19 continues to make people sick—although the number of new cases locally and across the state and nation has fallen somewhat since mid-September.
In the midst of all the respiratory mess that could be in the air, what’s a person to do?
Dr. Michael Stevens, who’s originally from Fredericksburg and is an infectious disease expert at VCU Health in Richmond, lists the top five ways people can protect themselves from getting infected.
His No. 1 precaution is the same as Nos. 2, 3 and 4. “Get the COVID-19 vaccine.”
No. 5 on his list: “Get the flu vaccine.”
Along with other doctors and health officials, Stevens is worried that the flu season will be more severe this year because the population doesn’t have as much immunity to it. The flu all but disappeared last season because lots of people didn’t leave their homes or many wore masks when they did.
“Because of so little disease last year, population immunity is likely lower, putting us all at increased risk for disease this year, especially among those most vulnerable, including our children,” Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week.
Before COVID-19 took hold, Virginia routinely reported widespread flu outbreaks. From November 2019 to April 2020, the state saw widespread activity 19 weeks in a row, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Then during the next flu season, which began in late October 2020 and has continued through the first few weeks of this month, there hasn’t been a single week of widespread flu activity reported, according to the state.
As for deaths from winter ailments, the state health department and CDC traditionally have combined those caused by pneumonia and influenza because people are more likely to die from a complication, such as pneumonia, rather than the infection itself, according to the VDH website.
Because “it has become even more difficult to measure flu-related mortality” during the pandemic, according to the VDH, the state is reporting all three types of deaths in one category called PIC. It stands for pneumonia, influenza and COVID-19. By that measurement, there were 10,288 PIC-associated deaths in the 2020-21 season, the VDH reports on its website.
Because more people are out and about this flu season, with schools and businesses reopened, the flu season could look a little different this year, said April Achter, population health coordinator with the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District. It includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties, among others.
“We know that when people gather, respiratory viruses have the chance to transmit,” she said, “and it’s more challenging for providers because the symptoms are so similar.”
Stevens certainly sees that. Before the pandemic, people assumed they’d get a couple of colds a year. These days, a sniffle or scratchy throat can bring on worries that COVID-19 is at work.
“There are a lot of things going around, and all of these viral infections are going to look like COVID,” he said. “And you really don’t know what you have.”
People can have both flu and COVID at the same time, Stevens said. While those with milder cases probably will chose to treat their symptoms at home with over-the-counter medicine, doctors suggest anyone with shortness of breath or trouble breathing seek emergency care.
