DOJ drops suit against Stafford County in cemetery case

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday announced it would drop a religious discrimination lawsuit against Stafford County involving a Muslim cemetery.

Last month, Stafford supervisors agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by the All Muslim Association of America that claimed supervisors discriminated by blocking it from creating a cemetery on 29 acres in the 1500 block of Garrisonville Road.

The AMAA purchased the land, which had been a golf driving range, in 2015 for $800,000 to build a second Muslim cemetery in the county. The AMAA cemetery on Brooke Road is near capacity.

As part of the county’s settlement, the AMAA received $500,000 and county approval to build the new cemetery on Garrisonville Road. As a result, the Department of Justice said it would drop its lawsuit against Stafford.

The county spent more than $390,000 in legal fees defending a 2016 Board of Supervisors’ decision to create more restrictive rules for new cemeteries.

Lawsuits filed by the AMAA and Justice Department claimed the county’s decision was discriminatory and arbitrary, and alleged the county and its supervisors adopted a stricter ordinance than required by the state “to preclude a Muslim association from building a cemetery on land zoned for that purpose.”

The Board of Supervisors repealed the revisions last year, clearing the way for the Muslim cemetery to be approved.

