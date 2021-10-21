Domestic abuse survivors share their stories at King George vigil

Members of the community gathered at the King George Citizens Center this week to hear a panel of speakers bravely share their stories at Empowerhouse’s 30th annual candlelight vigil for victims of domestic abuse.
Christina Carter talked about how she faced physical, emotional and verbal abuse from a boyfriend until she called the King George Sheriff’s Office. She credits a local deputy and Empowerhouse with helping her escape the abuse.
“She helped me to remember who I was. I am a strong, independent woman, with degrees, that has a good job with the government, and I own my own house. From there, I told her where he was hiding and I was introduced to Empowerhouse,” Carter said.
“I no longer felt ashamed to talk about what happened to me. Empowerhouse provided me with a strong support system, even outside of court, and it helped me to be able to open up to my family and friends about what happened.”
Empowerhouse is a nonprofit that offers confidential help for victims of domestic violence in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline counties. It operates a free and confidential 24-hour hotline, runs a temporary emergency shelter and provides information, referrals and advocacy.
Empowerhouse also creates a space where survivors of domestic abuse can safely share their stories to find strength with each other and within themselves. The vigil Tuesday gave some of those victims a chance to do that publicly.
About 60 people attended the vigil Tuesday, including King George Sheriff Chris Giles, Commonwealth’s Attorney Keri Gusman and Empowerhouse Executive Director Kathy Anderson. Jacqueline Oliveira, support services coordinator for Empowerhouse, introduced each of the survivors.
Zulma Garay was one of three speakers who shared their experiences. She said she faced many nights of physical and verbal abuse from her partner before finally getting help.
“I always thought that domestic violence was only when you get hit, but I learned that it is not necessarily the case, that it can also be verbal and psychological,” she said. “There are other forms to destroy you.”
Fortunately, she overcame her fear and pain put onto her from her relationship to save her son and herself.
“That night made me understand that my son didn’t deserve to see me suffer,” Garay said.
Tanya Close, the final speaker, told the story of how her mother died in 2019 in a murder–suicide that was the culmination of an abusive relationship. She said Empowerhouse representatives reached out the family to offer help.
“At the time, I said ‘I don’t need any help yet, I got this,’ ” Close recalled.
About a year later, however, Close realized she needed the organization’s support. She contacted the group and joined the community of survivors that work to try to prevent what happened to them from happening to others.
“I knew what my cause and purpose was going to be,” Close said. “Domestic violence is one of those hush–hush things, but you gotta scream about it.”
The gathering concluded with a candlelight vigil and moment of silence in respect to those who have faced domestic abuse. Empowerhouse encourages people who are dealing with domestic abuse to call its hotline at 540/373-9373.