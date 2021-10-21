Domestic abuse survivors share their stories at King George vigil

About 60 people attended the vigil Tuesday, including King George Sheriff Chris Giles, Commonwealth’s Attorney Keri Gusman and Empowerhouse Executive Director Kathy Anderson. Jacqueline Oliveira, support services coordinator for Empowerhouse, introduced each of the survivors.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Zulma Garay was one of three speakers who shared their experiences. She said she faced many nights of physical and verbal abuse from her partner before finally getting help.

“I always thought that domestic violence was only when you get hit, but I learned that it is not necessarily the case, that it can also be verbal and psychological,” she said. “There are other forms to destroy you.”

Fortunately, she overcame her fear and pain put onto her from her relationship to save her son and herself.

“That night made me understand that my son didn’t deserve to see me suffer,” Garay said.

Tanya Close, the final speaker, told the story of how her mother died in 2019 in a murder–suicide that was the culmination of an abusive relationship. She said Empowerhouse representatives reached out the family to offer help.

“At the time, I said ‘I don’t need any help yet, I got this,’ ” Close recalled.