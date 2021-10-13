DONNIE JOHNSTON: A labor shortage theory that is out of this world

Space aliens! During the pandemic, a great number of workers must have been snatched from their beds and whisked away to some distant planet, where they are being examined and interrogated. That was it! Space alien abductions.

I know it sounds a little farfetched, but what other explanation could there be? Stores, restaurants and factories are begging for help and offering fat salaries and big bonuses. If those workers were anywhere around, they would take advantage of these offers.

And the labor shortage couldn’t be because the government is rewarding those who do not work. The COVID stimulus checks have stopped coming and the federal unemployment program ended more than a month ago. If the workers were out there, they would now need jobs to support their families.

But no one is responding to the high wage offers and the bonuses, so the workers must have disappeared from the face of the Earth. And unless they ascended to the great AFL–CIO in the sky, space aliens must have taken them.

What would space aliens want with American workers? Who knows? Perhaps some college student on Mars is doing his thesis on two-hour coffee breaks or the minimum wage and felt that an abduction was the only way to get firsthand information.