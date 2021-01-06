DONNIE JOHNSTON: America needs to step up vaccination efforts

WE NEED to get this show on the road.
People are getting sick, some hospitals are full and people are dying, yet we seem to be getting Americans vaccinated for COVID-19 at a snail’s pace.
It was projected that we would have 20 million people vaccinated by the end of 2020. As of this writing, a little under 5 million Americans had received their shots.
At the current rate, it could take almost five years for 80 percent of the United States population—the number needed to get us to herd immunity—to get vaccinated. I don’t want to be wearing a mask for the next five years.
I know companies can produce the vaccine only so fast, but the doses that are out there apparently aren’t getting into the arms of those who need them.
I watch the TV news and it shows a patient who has apparently had to make an appointment sitting there getting a shot with everyone smiling because they are so proud that they have inoculated one human being.
Folks, there are more than 330 million human beings in this country, and we don’t have time to sit and smile and pat ourselves on the back. We don’t have time for 330 million appointments. We need to get cracking!
This vaccination process reminds me of a local situation where a group spent years and millions of dollars to refurbish an old movie theater.
When the refurbishing was done, the group suddenly realized that it had been so busy working on the building that members had forgotten to formulate a viable plan to keep it in operation once the renovation was completed. Consequently, all the work and money went down the drain, and kids now climb rock walls inside the once-lavish theater.
We may be in that same predicament with COVID-19. We were so intent on developing a vaccine that we failed to figure out how we would get it to all Americans.
I think most of us envisioned people standing in line with multiple doctors or nurses pumping the vaccine into arms. That’s the way the army does it, and the military can inoculate tens of thousands of soldiers in just a few days in preparation for an invasion.
Some projections indicated that America would have everyone over 65 vaccinated by the end of February. At the rate we are going, it way be at least summer before we get there. After all, it has been almost a month since the initial vaccine rollout and we only have about 5 million people vaccinated.
In Virginia, only 104,000 of the state's 8.6 million people had been vaccinated as of Wednesday. And in Culpeper, my county, only 329 of our 52,000 residents had received the vaccine.
Meanwhile, some doses are spoiling because they cannot be administered quickly enough. Last week, a report said two people who appeared to be in their late 30s were stopped in a Giant pharmacy in D.C. and were asked if they wanted a shot. The pharmacist said the vaccine would go bad if it wasn’t used right away.
This vaccine is precious and we cannot allow any to go to waste. If there are extra doses give it to somebody—anybody—before allowing it to spoil.
We need to get this vaccine to the people as fast as possible. Rushing to deliver it to doctors and pharmacists does little good if it just sits there. It is made to be used and it is needed.
Maybe we should get the military to help with the inoculation process. The people need the vaccine.
There are reports that a few people are refusing to be vaccinated. In my opinion, at least, that is not very bright. If anyone out there refuses his shot and a doctor or pharmacist has a dose left over, just call me. I’ll be there as quickly as I can.
COVID-19 cases are climbing every day. We cannot be dragging our feet.
If it takes six or maybe 10 years to get everyone vaccinated, we are engaging in an exercise of futility. Herd immunity will take place on its own by that time. With cases on the rise, we have a government/medical system that does not seem capable of getting the vaccine to people and some who say they won't take it when it is available.
Now, the FDA is going to force AstraZeneca, the third drug company to develop a vaccine, to go through lengthy trials in the United States after its vaccine has been approved and is being administered in England.
In the words of Jim Morrison, “The time to hesitate is through.” We need to light a fire under the powers that be and get Americans vaccinated. And we need to do it as quickly as possible.
And 5 million vaccinations a month in a country of 330 million won’t do the job.
Donnie Johnston: djohn40330@aol.com