DONNIE JOHNSTON: America needs to step up vaccination efforts

When the refurbishing was done, the group suddenly realized that it had been so busy working on the building that members had forgotten to formulate a viable plan to keep it in operation once the renovation was completed. Consequently, all the work and money went down the drain, and kids now climb rock walls inside the once-lavish theater.

We may be in that same predicament with COVID-19. We were so intent on developing a vaccine that we failed to figure out how we would get it to all Americans.

I think most of us envisioned people standing in line with multiple doctors or nurses pumping the vaccine into arms. That’s the way the army does it, and the military can inoculate tens of thousands of soldiers in just a few days in preparation for an invasion.

Some projections indicated that America would have everyone over 65 vaccinated by the end of February. At the rate we are going, it way be at least summer before we get there. After all, it has been almost a month since the initial vaccine rollout and we only have about 5 million people vaccinated.

In Virginia, only 104,000 of the state's 8.6 million people had been vaccinated as of Wednesday. And in Culpeper, my county, only 329 of our 52,000 residents had received the vaccine.