DONNIE JOHNSTON: American ingenuity could defeat COVID-19, but American ignorance won't let it

I know I wrote a column on this subject a couple of months ago and I hate to keep harping on it, but I am tired of all these restrictions, many of which are scheduled to ease June 15 in Virginia if COVID cases keep trending downward.

In particular, I don’t want to be saddled with wearing a mask (which won’t end on June 15) because there are people out there too stubborn or too ignorant to get vaccinated. I want to throw my masks away.

Yes, some were afraid of the vaccine at first. Well, Americans have been getting vaccinated now for almost five months and no one has turned into a monster. Of even more comfort for conservatives, who seem to be the biggest group against the vaccines, not one vaccinated Republican has turned into a Democrat.

Get the shot. It is as close as your neighborhood pharmacy and it is free. You can do it.

And any politician who supports paying citizens to get a shot that may save their lives should be run out of the state on a rail. Americans should not be indulged as spoiled brats, even if they are.

If you don’t take the shot and you get COVID, I promise I will have no sympathy for you. If you die, you die. Right now, you have the choice of life or possible death and if you’re too stubborn to get vaccinated, you’re on your own.