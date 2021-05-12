DONNIE JOHNSTON: American ingenuity could defeat COVID-19, but American ignorance won't let it

I WAS thinking about going over to West Virginia and getting a COVID-19 vaccination.
I’ve already had both doses, but West Virginia is giving those who take the shots a $100 savings bond.
Hey! I could use a C-note, but I found out that you have to be a citizen of West Virginia to get the bond.
Other states are considering doing the same thing—paying their citizens to take COVID shots. The New York Mets are even giving free tickets to those who get vaccinated at baseball games. They feel it may be the only way to get their people fully protected.
You wonder why the rest of the world laughs at the United States. You wonder why foreigners think that Americans are rich, spoiled idiots.
Here’s the proof: A virus has killed more than half a million of our citizens and left many others with lifelong health problems and we have to pay people to protect themselves.
People in poorer countries are begging for COVID vaccinations and we are so ignorant or stubborn that we turn down a free shot that may well keep us alive.
Give me a break! That scenario reminds me of unruly kids in a grocery store and the mother pleads, “If you’ll do what you’re supposed to do, I’ll give you $5 and buy you an ice cream.”
We have watched over 500,000 of our people die of COVID and we have to be bribed to take a shot to protect ourselves. That’s either arrogance or ignorance or maybe a little bit of both.
How many times must these contrarians be reminded that this virus is not going away? Even if every American takes the vaccine, COVID will find people somewhere in this world who are not vaccinated. It will survive, it will mutate and it will return to our shores. That’s what viruses do.
If it is out there and if you are not vaccinated against it there is a chance that you will catch COVID at some point. Ask anyone who has had a rough case of this virus and see if they recommend a bout with COVID.
Ask the people in the graveyards who died because the vaccine was not developed in time to save them. Ask the hospital workers and family members who watched people die. Ask them if this virus is real.
Yes, COVID cases are down, in great part because so many people have been vaccinated, but there has also been a sharp drop in the number of vaccinations. Older people have gotten their shots. Younger people apparently believe they are immune.
I’ve got news for you. You probably aren’t immune, and even if you’re young or middle-aged right now you’ll be old someday, quicker than you think. And the virus will still be there.
I know I wrote a column on this subject a couple of months ago and I hate to keep harping on it, but I am tired of all these restrictions, many of which are scheduled to ease June 15 in Virginia if COVID cases keep trending downward.
In particular, I don’t want to be saddled with wearing a mask (which won’t end on June 15) because there are people out there too stubborn or too ignorant to get vaccinated. I want to throw my masks away.
Yes, some were afraid of the vaccine at first. Well, Americans have been getting vaccinated now for almost five months and no one has turned into a monster. Of even more comfort for conservatives, who seem to be the biggest group against the vaccines, not one vaccinated Republican has turned into a Democrat.
Get the shot. It is as close as your neighborhood pharmacy and it is free. You can do it.
And any politician who supports paying citizens to get a shot that may save their lives should be run out of the state on a rail. Americans should not be indulged as spoiled brats, even if they are.
If you don’t take the shot and you get COVID, I promise I will have no sympathy for you. If you die, you die. Right now, you have the choice of life or possible death and if you’re too stubborn to get vaccinated, you’re on your own.
A year ago, we were praying for a COVID vaccine. Now we have one and there are those who refuse to take it.
Only in America.
