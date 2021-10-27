DONNIE JOHNSTON: Atlanta gets revenge on Major League Baseball

HOPEFULLY MAJOR League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred will have the good taste not to attend this weekend’s World Series games in Atlanta.
Manfred, you may recall, threw politics into baseball this summer when he moved the All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver because Georgia passed a bill that required voters to show a photo ID when going to the polls, among other things.
It apparently made no difference to Manfred that other states with Major League teams have similar laws or that a photo ID was required at Coors Field in Denver when fans picked up their All-Star game tickets.
And it apparently made no difference to Manfred that his decision cost Atlanta vendors and ushers a good chunk of change, money they could use coming off the 2020 baseball season where there were no fans in the stands because of COVID.
No, Manfred just sat on his throne of baseball bats in New York and decreed that the All-Star game be moved from Atlanta to Denver because Georgia wasn’t worthy. He apparently did not understand that the fans and the vendors had no part in passing the new voting law.
So what happens now? The law is still on the books. Does Manfred issue an edict today moving the next three games to Denver or Phoenix or Fairbanks, Alaska?
It would not surprise me if he did, especially if he wants to make an appearance. If Manfred shows up in Atlanta he will likely be booed to high heaven and rightfully so. His All-Star snubbing has left a bitter taste in the mouths of Atlanta Braves fans.
Apparently the idea that the Braves might wind up in the World Series, Major League Baseball’s fall showcase, the game’s highest stage, never occurred to Manfred. How do you say that Atlanta is unfit to host the All-Star game but fit to host three World Series games?
Maybe Joe Buck will pose that question to Manfred if he shows up at the game. Again, however, if Manfred has good taste (which is already questionable), he won’t allow Fox Sports to interview him. Or maybe if he is interviewed, he will select which questions may be asked beforehand.
If Manfred does show up in Atlanta I really hope the public address announcer will note his presence just to solicit a round of boos that should push the noise meter needle off the charts.
Ironically, the Braves could win the World Series on Election Day.
The All-Star game snub should not be forgotten.
Now that we’ve properly demonized the Commissioner of Baseball, let’s get down to the game itself and this old country boy is hoping the Braves can go all the way.
Many of us remember when the Atlanta Braves were “America’s Team,” primarily because Ted Turner featured them on WTBS, called the “Super Station” because it, along with WGN (Chicago) and WOR (New York) were the first local stations to beam their signals all over this country via satellite.
We remember Skip Caray, Pete Van Wieren and Ernie Johnson (later Don Sutton) televising those games that we watched every night. Through them, the Braves became “our team” and I still proudly wear my Atlanta cap when I go to Nationals games.
This year’s Braves are again proof that you cannot buy a championship in baseball. It is the team, not a collection of stars that win pennants and World Series titles. If it were not so, the Dodgers and the Yankees would be playing this week.
Many fans are jumping on the Braves’ bandwagon because they dislike the Houston Astros, who were reprimanded in 2019 for using electronics to steal opposing players’ signs.
I don’t hold that against them. Teams have been stealing signs since signs were first used. That’s part of the game. Besides, the sign stealing didn’t help because Washington beat the Astros in the 2019 World Series.
Speaking of the Astros, have you heard about the billionaire Houston mattress maker who has bet $3.35 million that Houston would go all the way? Jim McIngvale stands to win $35.6 million (about 11–1 odds) if the Astros take it all.
That’s would be a pretty fair return on his money and a nice chunk for the IRS. Even James Holzhauer would be envious.
With no disrespect to “Mattress Mack,” I’m hoping his bets fall through.
Go Braves!!
