DONNIE JOHNSTON: Atlanta gets revenge on Major League Baseball

HOPEFULLY MAJOR League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred will have the good taste not to attend this weekend’s World Series games in Atlanta.

Manfred, you may recall, threw politics into baseball this summer when he moved the All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver because Georgia passed a bill that required voters to show a photo ID when going to the polls, among other things.

It apparently made no difference to Manfred that other states with Major League teams have similar laws or that a photo ID was required at Coors Field in Denver when fans picked up their All-Star game tickets.

And it apparently made no difference to Manfred that his decision cost Atlanta vendors and ushers a good chunk of change, money they could use coming off the 2020 baseball season where there were no fans in the stands because of COVID.

No, Manfred just sat on his throne of baseball bats in New York and decreed that the All-Star game be moved from Atlanta to Denver because Georgia wasn’t worthy. He apparently did not understand that the fans and the vendors had no part in passing the new voting law.

So what happens now? The law is still on the books. Does Manfred issue an edict today moving the next three games to Denver or Phoenix or Fairbanks, Alaska?