DONNIE JOHNSTON: Baseball needs to slow down to protect pitchers

Even Nolan Ryan, who could throw a baseball through a brick wall, did not try to throw 100 mph for seven straight innings. He had a wicked curve that he mixed in with his 95 mph fastballs.

I’m no doctor, but I’m not stupid either. The human arm was not made to throw 100 mph fastballs continuously for six or seven innings. Sooner or later, it catches up to you, as it seems to be doing with deGrom. Twice this season, he has missed starts because of soreness or tightness in his pitching arm. Throwing virtually every pitch at or near 100 mph takes its toll.

Earlier this month, baseball celebrated the historic 1963 classic where Juan Marichal of the San Francisco Giants pitched a 16-inning shutout and threw 227 pitches. His opponent, Warren Spahn (who was 42 at the time) of the Milwaukee Braves, threw 201 pitches in 15 1/3 innings. Neither likely threw a fastball that was above 92 mph (only the police used radar guns used in those days).

The philosophy back then was to pace yourself and be around when the last out was made. Today it is just keep throwing hard. We don’t expect to get but five or six innings or 100 pitches from you.