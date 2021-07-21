DONNIE JOHNSTON: Baseball needs to slow down to protect pitchers

THE NEW YORK Mets put Jacob deGrom on the injured list earlier this week.
DeGrom is arguably the best pitcher in baseball right now, with an earned run average just over one. For much of the season, that ERA was about half a run per game.
The talking heads, including the Mets broadcasters, have been singing deGrom’s praises for eight years and deservedly so. He is good. He throws hard, throws strikes and understands the art of pitching.
This year, the Mets broadcasters (I watch almost every Mets game) have been marveling at the fact that deGrom can throw the opening pitch 100 mph and continuously stay in triple digits for six or seven innings (today’s pitchers seldom go beyond that point).
DeGrom’s performances have been in line with Major League Baseball’s pitching philosophy for the past two decades. Starting hurlers are told to throw as hard as they can for as long as they can and when they run out of gas the manager brings in a series of relievers who can throw just as hard or harder.
That’s not the way it was 40 or 50 years ago. A starter paced himself, throwing overpowering stuff only when the situation dictated it. A throwback to this era was Justin Verlander, who threw his fastball in the low- to mid-90s but could reach back for a little extra when he was in trouble. Max Scherzer can do the same.
Even Nolan Ryan, who could throw a baseball through a brick wall, did not try to throw 100 mph for seven straight innings. He had a wicked curve that he mixed in with his 95 mph fastballs.
I’m no doctor, but I’m not stupid either. The human arm was not made to throw 100 mph fastballs continuously for six or seven innings. Sooner or later, it catches up to you, as it seems to be doing with deGrom. Twice this season, he has missed starts because of soreness or tightness in his pitching arm. Throwing virtually every pitch at or near 100 mph takes its toll.
Earlier this month, baseball celebrated the historic 1963 classic where Juan Marichal of the San Francisco Giants pitched a 16-inning shutout and threw 227 pitches. His opponent, Warren Spahn (who was 42 at the time) of the Milwaukee Braves, threw 201 pitches in 15 1/3 innings. Neither likely threw a fastball that was above 92 mph (only the police used radar guns used in those days).
The philosophy back then was to pace yourself and be around when the last out was made. Today it is just keep throwing hard. We don’t expect to get but five or six innings or 100 pitches from you.
Theoretically, throwing only 100 pitches—no matter how fast—saves a pitcher’s arm and prolongs his career. In truth, modern pitchers have shorter careers and many wind up having Tommy John surgery along the way.
One good example is Washington’s Stephen Strasburg, who seldom goes an entire season without going on the injured list. He, too, has under-gone ligament surgery.
Major League Baseball is obsessed with radar guns. Teams measure the speed of a pitch, the speed of the ball coming off a batter’s bat and the speed of a runner stealing second.
Previous generations understood that speed isn’t everything. Greg Maddux had a long and illustrious career (he won more than 300 games) and seldom hit 92 mph. He had 109 complete games in 23 seasons. He didn’t overthrow and ruin his arm.
Spahn pitched 20 seasons, won 363 games and threw 382 complete games. He pitched. He didn’t try to throw as hard as he could for as long as he could.
Did 227 pitches end Juan Marichal’s career? No. He pitched until 1975. In fact, he had 20 wins every year but one from 1963 until 1969. In 1968, he won 26 games and had 30 complete games. It was not speed, but pitching knowledge and pacing himself that kept his career going.
Baseball has forgotten its past, especially with pitchers. It babies young hurlers along and instills the thought that they can’t go nine innings because it will ruin their arms. Yet pitching coaches tell starters to throw as hard as they can for as long as they can. What could be more contradictory?
Today’s pitchers can go nine innings just like their predecessors, but they can’t if they are going to try to throw 100 mph for six or seven innings.
Yes, deGrom’s feats are great fodder for the talking heads on ESPN and sports radio, but he is using up his arm. The human body will only take so much.
Major League Baseball needs to get its mind off speed and go back to fundamentals. Let pitchers pace themselves and allow young hurlers to build endurance by throwing nine innings in the minors.
Just because it is the current philosophy doesn’t mean it is right. Take a lesson from the past.
Jacob deGrom needs to take it down a notch and save his arm. He’s a good enough pitcher to win without every pitch hitting 100 mph.
Donnie Johnston: