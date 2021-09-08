DONNIE JOHNSTON: Best way to escape a speed trap? Crawl through it

No, it isn’t aggressive driving. Quite the opposite. I am being super safe. If I’m going 7 mph, I can stop in a fraction of a second if a deer or a polecat runs out in front of me. And I’m testing the radar’s accuracy for the police. Besides, the sign keeps telling me to “slow down.”

There is one more place where I slow down to avoid a ticket. There is this tiny community on a main highway where a deputy always hides behind a wall in a church parking lot. Here again the speed limit is 25 mph.

For 10 years, I have tried to go through that radar trap at 5 mph without success. Most of the time, there is another car behind me and when I’m all alone on the highway, the deputy is never there.

This, of course, is all quite legal because while 25 mph is the maximum allowable speed, there is no minimum speed posted. And if there are no cars behind me, I am not impeding traffic.

I guess I’m just curious to see what happens when you go through radar on an empty street at 5 mph.

Let’s move on (slowly) to something else.

I’ve got an interesting idea. In Afghanistan, there are thousands of people who look to America as a land of freedom and are clinging to planes to try to get here.